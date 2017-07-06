The Panama News blog links, July 6, 2017

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Hellenic Shipping News, ACP holds hearing on revised rate structure

PR, Panama Canal Authority to lift daylight restrictions for LNG carriers

Splash 24/7, Fitch report paints gloomy container port growth picture

GCR, Panama-China deal likely to doom Nicaragua Canal

Air Traffic Management, Panama facing airspace overhaul challenge

Sports / Deportes

MLSoccer, USA vs Panama 2017 Gold Cup match preview

Telemetro, Blas Pérez rescindió contrato con Blooming

TVN, Felipe Baloy se integra al Municipal

La Estrella, “Nica” Concepción derrotó por nocaut a Luis De La Rosa

Economy / Economía

PV, Panama’s Social Security Fund to invest in solar

Newsroom Panama, S&P upgrades Panama banking

E&N, Fraude por clonación de tarjetas de crédito y débito aumenta 26% en Panamá

E&N, Panamá y Guatemala salen de la lista negra de evasión fiscal

Timmons, Caribbean nations turn to renewable energy

The Intercept, Flimsy evidence and fringe sources land people on banking watchlist

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

The Washington Post, Durable ancient Roman concrete recipe reconstructed

EurekAlert!, Researchers document early permanent settlement in Andes

Griffin & Campbell, Take that chocolate milk survey with a grain of salt

Los Angeles Times, To preserve mental acuity into old age…

Futurism, China begins building “forest city”

The Guardian, New study confirms the oceans are warming rapidly

Eco-Business, Listen to forest beats to assess environmental health

Mongabay, Camera trapping in the trees

News / Noticias

Mongabay, The ranching industry has moved into Darien National Park

Telemetro, AMP atiende derrame próximo a Isla Taboga

La Estrella, Migración detiene a 60 extranjeros en Calidonia

Univisión, Martinelli habría espiado a dos gringos que asesoraron a Varela y Navarro

La Estrella, Multan a dos personas por fingir altercado y difundir video

BBC, Germany pays millions for Panama Papers

Reuters, Brazil’s top prosecutor charges President Temer with corruption

ALAI, Primarias chilenas: la derecha feliz, el centro ausente, la izquierda expectante

The Guardian, Salvadoran rape victim sentenced to 30 years in prison after stillbirth

BBC, Colombia anti-corruption chief arrested on US charges

El País, Así se gestó el fracaso de la condena a Venezuela en la cumbre de la OEA

Público, Correa critica a Trump: “un mono con navaja”

Milanich, Dispatches from “baby jail” in South Texas

The Washington Post, Pentagon may help deport immigrants who served

Daily Beast, Inside Trump’s Drug War plans for Central America

The Intercept, CNN and other media reckless on Russia threat reporting

Esquire, The biker gang part of the Trump Russia story is here

BBC, The secret lives of IS fighters

Opinion / Opiniones

Varoufakis, Europe’s gradualist fallacy

Khrushcheva, Putin and Trump’s tainted love

Glendinning, Psychohistory in the Age of Trump

Wallerstein, Trump’s unresolvable dilemmas

Rosenbaum, The real side of fake news

Coppins, How the left lost its mind

Nader, Democrats can’t defend against the most vicious GOP in history

Kiriakou, Snitches get stitches

Noriega, Los fósiles y la educación superior en Panamá

Simpson, Construyendo la identidad panameña

Gandásegui, De la cocaína a los opioides

Culture / Cultura

La Estrella, Isabel Allende vuelve del invierno

BBC, Cantonese v Mandarin: When Hong Kong languages get political

The Guardian, Laura Poitras on her WikiLeaks film Risk

Telemetro, Mal inglés de guía de “bungee” pudo matar a joven en España

La Estrella, Liberado sin cargos fotógrafo de La Prensa

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.