The Panama News blog links, July 6, 2017

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Hellenic Shipping News, ACP holds hearing on revised rate structure
PR, Panama Canal Authority to lift daylight restrictions for LNG carriers
Splash 24/7, Fitch report paints gloomy container port growth picture
GCR, Panama-China deal likely to doom Nicaragua Canal
Air Traffic Management, Panama facing airspace overhaul challenge
Sports / Deportes
MLSoccer, USA vs Panama 2017 Gold Cup match preview
Telemetro, Blas Pérez rescindió contrato con Blooming
TVN, Felipe Baloy se integra al Municipal
La Estrella, “Nica” Concepción derrotó por nocaut a Luis De La Rosa
Economy / Economía
PV, Panama’s Social Security Fund to invest in solar
Newsroom Panama, S&P upgrades Panama banking
E&N, Fraude por clonación de tarjetas de crédito y débito aumenta 26% en Panamá
E&N, Panamá y Guatemala salen de la lista negra de evasión fiscal
Timmons, Caribbean nations turn to renewable energy
The Intercept, Flimsy evidence and fringe sources land people on banking watchlist
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
The Washington Post, Durable ancient Roman concrete recipe reconstructed
EurekAlert!, Researchers document early permanent settlement in Andes
Griffin & Campbell, Take that chocolate milk survey with a grain of salt
Los Angeles Times, To preserve mental acuity into old age…
Futurism, China begins building “forest city”
The Guardian, New study confirms the oceans are warming rapidly
Eco-Business, Listen to forest beats to assess environmental health
Mongabay, Camera trapping in the trees
News / Noticias
Mongabay, The ranching industry has moved into Darien National Park
Telemetro, AMP atiende derrame próximo a Isla Taboga
La Estrella, Migración detiene a 60 extranjeros en Calidonia
Univisión, Martinelli habría espiado a dos gringos que asesoraron a Varela y Navarro
La Estrella, Multan a dos personas por fingir altercado y difundir video
BBC, Germany pays millions for Panama Papers
Reuters, Brazil’s top prosecutor charges President Temer with corruption
ALAI, Primarias chilenas: la derecha feliz, el centro ausente, la izquierda expectante
The Guardian, Salvadoran rape victim sentenced to 30 years in prison after stillbirth
BBC, Colombia anti-corruption chief arrested on US charges
El País, Así se gestó el fracaso de la condena a Venezuela en la cumbre de la OEA
Público, Correa critica a Trump: “un mono con navaja”
Milanich, Dispatches from “baby jail” in South Texas
The Washington Post, Pentagon may help deport immigrants who served
Daily Beast, Inside Trump’s Drug War plans for Central America
The Intercept, CNN and other media reckless on Russia threat reporting
Esquire, The biker gang part of the Trump Russia story is here
BBC, The secret lives of IS fighters
Opinion / Opiniones
Varoufakis, Europe’s gradualist fallacy
Khrushcheva, Putin and Trump’s tainted love
Glendinning, Psychohistory in the Age of Trump
Wallerstein, Trump’s unresolvable dilemmas
Rosenbaum, The real side of fake news
Coppins, How the left lost its mind
Nader, Democrats can’t defend against the most vicious GOP in history
Kiriakou, Snitches get stitches
Noriega, Los fósiles y la educación superior en Panamá
Simpson, Construyendo la identidad panameña
Gandásegui, De la cocaína a los opioides
Culture / Cultura
La Estrella, Isabel Allende vuelve del invierno
BBC, Cantonese v Mandarin: When Hong Kong languages get political
The Guardian, Laura Poitras on her WikiLeaks film Risk
Telemetro, Mal inglés de guía de “bungee” pudo matar a joven en España
La Estrella, Liberado sin cargos fotógrafo de La Prensa
