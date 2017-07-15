¿Wappin? It’s the beat… / Es el ritmo…
Boney M. & The Original Trinidad Steel Band w/ Don Mellow
https://youtu.be/xnuyIVr1ACs
Fela Kuti – Beasts of No Nation
https://youtu.be/pCpua4dvUXs
Tito Puente – Oye Como Va
https://youtu.be/ZFpCALtVUcE
Babatunde Olatunji – Oya (Primitive Fire)
https://youtu.be/41p2a0zqMMY
Santana – Soul Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/AqZceAQSJvc
Airto Moreira & Flora Purim – Juntos (We Love)
https://youtu.be/NUrRtGh0KsY
George Clinton – Atomic Dog
https://youtu.be/LuyS9M8T03A
Son Varadero – La Negra Tomasa
https://youtu.be/mJqaj0uiMXg
Peter Gabriel – The Rhythm of the Heat
https://youtu.be/rzwMe-3XVn4
Pepe y sus Tambores – Ogún
https://youtu.be/-e45c3ooWjU
Soha – Mil Pasos
https://youtu.be/E3JTcbJGCoc
Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/uHfB63ln1Ig
Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses
https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s
~ ~ ~
