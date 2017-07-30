¿Wappin? Voces en su mayoría femeninas / Mostly female voices

Elena Tonra, leader of the band Daughter. Photo by vonlohmann.
Mostly female voices / Voces en su mayoría femeninas
Janis Joplin – Summertime
https://youtu.be/P5ed5bz_5Sc
Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/gbzK2Ce57OM
Jefferson Airplane – Eskimo Blue Day
https://youtu.be/d7epbdQ4YYI
The Chamanas – Dulce Mal
https://youtu.be/n-SluhuT7xE
Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4
Erika Ender – Cheque al Portador
https://youtu.be/0ZKs5WPq1xY
Leslie Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/p1-Jr_JFI48
Zahara – Loliwe
https://youtu.be/RV22ISkVDWA
Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna
https://youtu.be/c1a3aI5VYQ4
Chrissie Hynde – Adding The Blue
https://youtu.be/9MewILDudQo
Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc
Luci & The Soul Brokers – Quinoa
https://youtu.be/yBEaNY8cbyI
The Corrs – Buachaill On Eirne
https://youtu.be/fE2FQ6gC8bc
Sue Thompson – Paper Tiger
https://youtu.be/d58V6a1Cyco
Daughter – Down the Rabbit Hole 2016
https://youtu.be/rk6NNJJb1v8
~ ~ ~
