CultureLifestyle scenes in Panama City's corregimento of San Francisco August 22, 2017

Surely the richest of Panama City's corregimientos, San Francisco is vast and not all that homogenous. It makes for an interesting photo stroll up Via Porras and over to the area around ATLAPA.

San Francisco, Panama photos by Eric Jackson

No indication that these almonds are farmed for any agricultural market or a person's consumption, but there they are, growing by a city street.

Whether or not the burial of Panama City's cables and wires is a good idea, it is one of the previous administration's contracting scandals and was only partly done. In the background we see one of Panama's slow-moving construction projects. The speed at which buildings are completed (or not) is one of those seldom published economic numbers that have some importance.

Parked in a corner of one of ATLAPA's lots, perhaps to be pressed into service in the event of a disaster.

Your editor is thinking some sort of antwren, but this little guy's not in his bird books.

Tagging as urban art: was it an intrusion onto some gang's turf to take this picture?

As with a musician, a skater has to PRACTICE to get those moves right.

Dead end urban planning: designing the city for cars.

Roses? Those you find in Spanish Harlem. This is San Francisco, and these are legumes.