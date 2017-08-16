The Panama News blog links, August 16, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
JOC, ACP aims new tolls at bigger ships
Bunkerist, LNG reservations becoming difficult for Panama Canal
La Estrella, ACP presupuesta $40 millones para reemplazar a la grúa Titan
Maritime Executive, AMP signs for new cruise terminal
AFP, Bianca Jagger leads protest against Nicaragua Canal
Nikkei Asian Review, Influential Thais in push for Kra Canal project
Sports / Deportes
TVN, Panamá le da la corona mundial del béisbol intermedio a Latinoamérica
La Estrella, Carstens gana bronce contra rankeados mundiales en Moscú
The Guardian, NFL Hall of Fame inductees denounce racism
Economy / Economía
Fitch Ratings, Panama Metro Line senior secured notes
Chiriquí Natural, Los bancos finalmente llegan a Kiad
La Estrella, Aumento de multa a empleadores de inmigrantes ilegales
White Collar Post, Panama Papers: Canada gets tougher on tax evasion
ANP, Panamá concentró el 44% de la inversión extranjera de CA en 2016
La Prensa, Revoca permiso para tres torres en construccón en Paitilla
PR, Generali sells Panama insurance business to ASSA
La Estrella, Los permisos de construcción aumentan 21%
AFP, ¿Venezuela está al borde de un default?
Velasco, The Sandinista shell game
Amico, A regulatory race to the bottom?
Taibbi, Is the LIBOR financial benchmark a lie?
Capital.com, IMF warns of Chinese credit’s “dangerous trajectory”
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Smithsonian, How fly guts are helping researchers catalog the rainforest
Triple Crisis, Early death in Russia
The Wire, The many unique features of the yellow seasnake
Yale Climate Connections, Planners turn rising seas into game
Santos & Beckinsale, Scientists are creating an atomic ‘Lego set’ of 2D materials
News / Noticias
Newsroom Panama, Panama moves to ban plastic shopping bags
Intercontinental Cry, Panama trial of three Ngäbe leaders
Telemetro, Denuncia abuso tras defender zonificación residencial en Albrook
USA Today, Wild Bill and partner sentenced for Bocas murders
Texas Public Radio, Panamax maneuvers focus on canal defense
Colombia Reports, Did Pence just get the cold shoulder in Colombia?
BBC, Brazil’s President Temer survives corruption vote
The Guardian, Bolivia approves highway through Amazon biodiversity hotspot
El País, Congreso chileno despenaliza aborto en tres casos
Newsweek, Lawsuit claims White House colluded with Fox on DNC staffer hoax
The Guardian, CIA’s ‘enhanced interrogation’ psychologists to face trial
Opinion / Opiniones
Michael, The seeds of the alt-right
Sutton, Daniels & Maclean, Trump’s ‘global gag’ will hit women traumatized by war
Cole, Top six falsehoods embraced by John Kelly
Gore, Fixing democracy to combat climate change
Thornton, An empire upside down
Baker, Ten years later elites have learned nothing
Diaz, Vatican’s ‘ecumenism of hate’ essay is onto something
Santos, We weep for you Venezuela
WOLA, Coca and the Colombian peace accords
Polo Ciudadano, Repudiamos las amenazas contra Venezuela y la visita de Pence
Rodríguez Reyes, Clase política desprestigiada
Blades, Trump y sus amenazas, etc.
Bernal: Panameño, reclama lo tuyo
Culture / Cultura
The Guardian, Spain honors Ladino language of Jewish exiles
Sagel, La ciudad de los libros
Mongabay, Colombian shamans seek to restore traditional power
DW, German courts take on the Flying Spaghetti Monster
Galindo, Remembering Rius
La Estrella, Museo de la Plaza Mayor de Panamá Viejo abre sus puertas
