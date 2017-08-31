The Panama News blog links, August 30, 2017

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, Prácticos de la ACP piden anular pacto con remolcadores privados
The Guardian, Russian tanker crosses Arctic without an icebreaker
Huffington Post, How a Nicaragua Canal sparked a woman’s fight
Bloomberg, New ships hold natural gas longer
Curaçao Chronicle, Copa nearly alone in serving Venezuela
ANP, Panamá quiere tener un vuelo directo a Londres
Willies, United Airlines solved my Hurricane Harvey dilemma
Sports / Deportes
RPC, Panamá va con todo a la Batalla del Azteca
TVN, Penedo será baja para dos partidos
La Prensa, Jennisín Rosanía gana medalla de plata en el Mundial de Jiu Jitsu
Economy / Economía
PR, Bondholders sell most condo units at Trump Ocean Club
Xinhua, Britain to boost trade with Panama and Colombia
RPP, Odebrecht vende hidroeléctrica en Perú a consorcio chino
UN News Center, Latin America and Caribbean at difficult juncture
Rivera León, Latin America’s innovation potential is largely untapped
PR, A win for privacy is a win for the web
CNBC, Fitch: US ‘AAA’ rating at risk if debt ceiling not raised
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Eos, Barro Colorado’s tallest trees die mostly from lighting
Phys.org, Evolutionary arms ‘chase’
Science, Proofs that the first Americans arrived by boat
E&N, ¿Robots asesinos? Elon Musk advierte a la ONU de su creación
The Guardian, Botched surveillance may be behind injuries at US embassy in Cuba
CNRS News, What makes the Earth’s mantle flow?
Mongabay, Orange crop waste shows potential to restore tropical forests
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Lluvias provocan nuevas inundaciones en la ciudad de Panamá
La Prensa, Delator dice que más exministros recibieron coimas
La Estrella, Las treinta sociedades de la ‘trama Odebrecht’
Telemetro, Abogado habla sobre el caso Financial Pacific
Cubanet, Panamá deporta a 13 cubanos de vuelta a Colombia
The Intercept, New details on US role in 2009 Honduran coup
Xinhua, Ecuador’s VP barred from leaving country due to Odebrecht case
Globovision, Capriles habría recibido $15 millones por parte de Odebrecht
Jamaica Observer, Venezuela’s ex-AG says Maduro involved in Odebrecht case
BBC, Guatemala court overrules order to expel UN official
The Guardian, Brazilian court blocks abolition of vast Amazon reserve
Huffington Post, White House ditches equal pay rule
Democracy Now!, The Mercers and the dark money behind Trump
Opinion / Opiniones
Biden, We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation
Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fighting neo-nazis and the future of free expression
Klein, Now is the time to talk about climate change
Smart, The clash of the data titans
O’Neil, The era of blind faith in big data must end
Gurumurthy & Chami, The right to privacy in digital times
Hamilton, To Russia with love
Fischer, The new nuclear danger
FRENADESO, El consuegro del hombre más acaudalado del país es preso
Blades, Maduro cancela gira de Dudamel
Jackson, Edmonston & Bonilla, La visita de Pence a Panamá
Gandásegui, Universitarios rechazan visita de Pence
Culture / Cultura
The Seattle Times, Friends honor artist’s last wishes with a water ballet
OZY, Mexican satirist redefining the tone of Latin America’s political conversation
Notre Dame News, Digital library documents modern Latin American Catholicism
BBC, Brooklyn’s Photoville photography festival
The New York Times, A changing street in Panama City
