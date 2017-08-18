¿Wappin? Stuff Danilo and Patricia are about to lay on us

Some acts that Danilo and Patricia will bring to Panama

Algunos actos que Danilo y Patricia traerán a Panamá

On Thursday morning, while US Vice President Mike Pence was elsewhere in town getting the dog and pony show, the real news was happening at the Danilo Pérez Foundation. There we heard details of two, or arguably three, events to come. First in time will be the Central American Percussion Festival on Saturday, August 26 in the Casco Viejo, with workshops all day and a concert at night, which ten bucks gets you admitted to all. Then, come next January 15 to 18, there will be the 15th Panama Jazz Festival, to be sure a bunch of concerts but more importantly a high level educational event at which some will be getting university credits, some will be auditioning to get into elite music education programs and a lot of youngsters will be getting insight and inspiration that will inform them wherever they go in life. Alongside the jazz festival is another educational event, the now annual Latin American gathering of music therapists. Actually, it’s expanding this time into dance and other arts and being dubbed a “performance therapy” event. Patricia Zarate Pérez is the director of the whole show and we may not get to hear her play the saxophone in January. After the press conference, however, she was happy to report progress on the Latin American front, with music therapy education now happening in Panama and a relationship with the Hospital del Niño as a part of it. There is a long way to go, but it represents a region becoming self-reliant about saving its own people, rather than importing all of its expertise in the field from other latitudes.

Joaquín Chávez & Jimmy Bad Boy – Si Pudiera Estar con Ella

https://youtu.be/qloorapu7No

The Diggers Descendants Calypso Band – Get Ready

https://youtu.be/rwSHpRVX8MI

Ran Blake – Jim Crow

https://youtu.be/WiwEtnjRgyA

The Shuffle Demons – Cheese on Bread

https://youtu.be/Ez0AI_4LMXw

Patricia Zarate – La Cuequita

https://youtu.be/0b-L_QlYDA0

Josean Jacobo & Tumbao – Navegando con el Viento

https://youtu.be/9GpjTMj24iw

Luciana Souza – Muita Bobeira

https://youtu.be/9HoMRmo-mJ8

Black Tea Project – Costa Esmeralda

https://youtu.be/zwOEMW0lDi0

Wayne Shorter Quartet – S.S. Golden Mean

https://youtu.be/VsX8kMD5V3A

Bill Dobbins Quintet – Spain

https://youtu.be/PetOuEGYPYg

Marco Pignataro – Arianna

https://youtu.be/wzcpM-OqTqE

Miguel Bosé – Amiga

https://youtu.be/gXJat06ODLw

Chucho Valdes @ Jazz In Marciac

https://youtu.be/kcwbmbZGKQc

