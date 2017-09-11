The Panama News blog links, September 11, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Prensa Latina, ACP to increase neo-Panamax traffic
The Globe & Mail, Chinese research voyage tested Northwest Passage
Splash 24/7, Continued US investigation into collusion among Box Club members
Reuters, Many US Navy ships in Pacific lack training certification
Splash 24/7, Maritime noose tightens around North Korea
Sports / Deportes
The Washington Post: Win puts Panama in 3rd, USA in 4th for World Cup spots
Telemetro, Campeón Panamericano de Karate busca mayor patrocinio
TVN, El ‘Nica’ Concepción pierde en México por polémica decisión
Sport Fishing, First tarpon caught off El Salvador
Economy / Economía
PR, Panama telecom market report
La Estrella, Fitch Ratings reafirma calificación A del Canal de Panamá
Hotel Management: Despite the name, a buyer for the Trump Ocean Club
La Estrella, Honda instalará en Panamá centro de mantenimiento aeronáutico
The Indian Express, India begins Panama Papers tax prosecutions
Fresh Plaza, China is increasingly important for Latin America
TechCrunch, Copycats versus disruptors in Latin America
Forbes, Carlos Slim sells part of his New York Times stock
Yale E360, Utilities grapple with rooftop solar and the new energy landscape
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Panama’s native tree species excel in infertile tropical soils
Science, Nanomachines drill holes into cancer cells
Ecuavisa, Músico toca saxo mientras le extirpan tumor cerebral
gCaptain, How Irma became Irma
The Guardian, AI can usually tell if you’re gay or straight from a photo
Tech Times, Sleeping with your dog can give better rest
News / Noticias
Dialogo, Costa Rican – Panamanian jungle war games
TVN, Iniciativa legislativa busca regular el uso de motocicletas
El País, Jimmy P. detenido por razón de Odebrecht
TVN, Puente de Villa Lucre queda inhabilitado
Xinhua, Chinese foreign minister to visit Panama
New York Magazine, Robert Mueller eliminates Trump’s trump card
The Guardian, Felix Sater: businessman at the heart of the Trump-Russia inquiry
Bloomberg, Pro-Russian bots sharpen online attacks for 2018 US vote
The Kansas City Star, Armed militias at peaceful protests
The Intercept: How right-wing extremists stalk, dox, and harass their enemies
Opinion / Opiniones
Stiglitz, Learning from Harvey
Charles, A Native perspective on the national immigration debate
Pierce, Paul Ryan’s future as Speaker of the House
Brennan Center, Extreme maps
Gandásegui, El bicentenario del nacimiento de Justo Arosemena
Blades, Comentarios desde la Esquina
Banfield, Ciudades de expertos y amas de casa
Galindo De Obarrio, Las instancias judiciales del país
López, Nada más de la impunidad
Culture / Cultura
Mead, Kate Millett’s radical spirit
Vulture, The thankless task of being Michael Moore
ThinkProgress, Limbaugh evacuates Florida after claiming Irma was a hoax
The Forward, The original ‘Antifa’ was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia
The Intercept, Undercover in North Korea
Smithsonian, Lost languages found in Egyptian monastery library
La Estrella, Prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra en las escuelas
Muslim Matters: Zaid Karim, Private Investigator – Panama, a Dream of Love
Video, La religión que unió a Panamá
Sixth One, For Chinese in Panama ethnicity eclipses cross-straits politics
La Estrella: Mali-Mali, el reo que se enamoró a Coiba
