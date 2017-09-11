The Panama News blog links, September 11, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Prensa Latina, ACP to increase neo-Panamax traffic

The Globe & Mail, Chinese research voyage tested Northwest Passage

Splash 24/7, Continued US investigation into collusion among Box Club members

Reuters, Many US Navy ships in Pacific lack training certification

Splash 24/7, Maritime noose tightens around North Korea

Sports / Deportes

The Washington Post: Win puts Panama in 3rd, USA in 4th for World Cup spots

Telemetro, Campeón Panamericano de Karate busca mayor patrocinio

TVN, El ‘Nica’ Concepción pierde en México por polémica decisión

Sport Fishing, First tarpon caught off El Salvador

Economy / Economía

PR, Panama telecom market report

La Estrella, Fitch Ratings reafirma calificación A del Canal de Panamá

Hotel Management: Despite the name, a buyer for the Trump Ocean Club

La Estrella, Honda instalará en Panamá centro de mantenimiento aeronáutico

The Indian Express, India begins Panama Papers tax prosecutions

Fresh Plaza, China is increasingly important for Latin America

TechCrunch, Copycats versus disruptors in Latin America

Forbes, Carlos Slim sells part of his New York Times stock

Yale E360, Utilities grapple with rooftop solar and the new energy landscape

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Panama’s native tree species excel in infertile tropical soils

Science, Nanomachines drill holes into cancer cells

Ecuavisa, Músico toca saxo mientras le extirpan tumor cerebral

gCaptain, How Irma became Irma

The Guardian, AI can usually tell if you’re gay or straight from a photo

Tech Times, Sleeping with your dog can give better rest

News / Noticias

Dialogo, Costa Rican – Panamanian jungle war games

TVN, Iniciativa legislativa busca regular el uso de motocicletas

El País, Jimmy P. detenido por razón de Odebrecht

TVN, Puente de Villa Lucre queda inhabilitado

Xinhua, Chinese foreign minister to visit Panama

New York Magazine, Robert Mueller eliminates Trump’s trump card

The Guardian, Felix Sater: businessman at the heart of the Trump-Russia inquiry

Bloomberg, Pro-Russian bots sharpen online attacks for 2018 US vote

The Kansas City Star, Armed militias at peaceful protests

The Intercept: How right-wing extremists stalk, dox, and harass their enemies

Opinion / Opiniones

Stiglitz, Learning from Harvey

Charles, A Native perspective on the national immigration debate

Pierce, Paul Ryan’s future as Speaker of the House

Brennan Center, Extreme maps

Gandásegui, El bicentenario del nacimiento de Justo Arosemena

Blades, Comentarios desde la Esquina

Banfield, Ciudades de expertos y amas de casa

Galindo De Obarrio, Las instancias judiciales del país

López, Nada más de la impunidad

Culture / Cultura

Mead, Kate Millett’s radical spirit

Vulture, The thankless task of being Michael Moore

ThinkProgress, Limbaugh evacuates Florida after claiming Irma was a hoax

The Forward, The original ‘Antifa’ was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia

The Intercept, Undercover in North Korea

Smithsonian, Lost languages found in Egyptian monastery library

La Estrella, Prohíbe la venta de comida chatarra en las escuelas

Muslim Matters: Zaid Karim, Private Investigator – Panama, a Dream of Love

Video, La religión que unió a Panamá

Sixth One, For Chinese in Panama ethnicity eclipses cross-straits politics

La Estrella: Mali-Mali, el reo que se enamoró a Coiba

