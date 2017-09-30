US Consulate in Panama no longer handles Social Security issues

US Embassy in Panama

Consular Section: Federal Benefits Unit

Routine Message for US Citizens

September 29, 2017

Starting on Monday, October 2, 2017, Embassy Panama Federal Benefits Unit will cease performing most Social Security Administration-related federal benefit services.

This change is occurring because the Bureau of Consular Affairs and the Social Security Administration (SSA) are updating our Interagency Agreement, which outlines services that most Consular Sections at US embassies can perform on behalf of SSA.

SSA requires all beneficiaries and most applicants living overseas to contact the specially-designated Federal Benefits Units (FBUs) abroad that are best equipped to handle such inquiries. Because of the changes, the FBU designated for Panama will now be the US Embassy in Costa Rica.

These changes are not expected to affect other federal benefits services

For information on SSA services that FBU-Panama can continue to perform after October 2, please visit our webpage at https://pa.usembassy.gov/u-s- citizen-services/federal- benefits-unit/

Information regarding Social Security applications or benefits which can be processed at Embassy Costa Rica FBU can be found at https://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s- citizen-services/social- security/ .

