US immigration and race relations: 350 groups oppose HR 3697

An open letter about a purported gang member deportation bill

September 12, 2017

United States House of Representatives

Washington, D.C. 20515

RE: Vote NO on the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, H.R. 3697

Dear Representative:

On behalf of the 350 undersigned local, state, and national immigrant, civil rights, human rights, faith-based, and anti-poverty organizations, we urge you to oppose the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, H.R. 3697. This legislation creates a new sweeping definition of the term “criminal gang”[1] and attaches draconian immigration penalties to this definition. The bill is breathtaking in its scope, targeting those who never committed or supported a single criminal act for deportation and returning those who are seeking protection from gang violence back to harm. This bill will put the United States in violation of its international obligations to protect asylum seekers, breed racial profiling and other unconstitutional police practices, and further undermine local law enforcement efforts to engage in smart gang prevention techniques. Finally, this bill hands Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a vast new set of tools to detain and deport immigrants at a time when all hands should be on deck to legislate protection for DACA recipients.

H.R. 3697 grants the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nearly unfettered authority to designate all types of clubs and groups as a “criminal gang.” It requires mandatory detention and deportation for any current or former member or participant of such designated groups and takes great pains to preclude individuals caught up the bill’s provisions from defending themselves in court. In short, the bill is a legislative mirror of the President and Attorney General’s rhetorical efforts to paint “immigrant” and “gang member” as synonymous terms.[2]

Under this bill any non-citizen, including lawful permanent residents, can be arrested, detained and deported for being a “gang member” without ever having been convicted of a crime. The definition of a “criminal gang” in this bill sweeps far more broadly than the existing federal definition.[3] Any non-citizen falls within the bill’s new grounds of removability if an immigration official knows or has “reason to believe” that person is or has been a member or participant in such a group. Such a low evidentiary standard will impose guilt by association on entire neighborhoods and communities — principally communities of color — not for actual misconduct but because of association with groups that the current or future administrations do not like. Gang databases are notoriously unreliable[4] and DHS is already prone to conflate mere association with gang membership and encourage racial profiling by using gang “criteria” such as living in a neighborhood that suffers gang activity or wearing a national Salvadoran soccer jersey.[5]

The bill’s penalties are retroactive and make no exceptions for those forced into gang membership as youth or under duress. Those subject to the bill’s penalties will face deportation without any opportunity to seek asylum, withholding of removal, Temporary Protected Status or Special Immigrant Juvenile Status even if they were forced into a gang as a child at gunpoint or fled gang violence in the face of duress. Skyrocketing levels of gender, family, and gang violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras leave many people with no choice but to flee or face gang recruitment, sexual and gender-based atrocities, or murder.[6] This bill will prevent bona fide refugees from seeking legal protection in the United States, including children fleeing forced gang recruitment and mothers forced to pay extortion to a gang or watch their children be killed.

In addition to demonizing immigrant communities and undermining policing efforts, this bill is unnecessary. States and the federal government have ample statutory authority to arrest, convict, and deport those individuals who have committed gang-related offenses. Most states and the federal government punish or enhance sentences for individuals suspected of being gang members, recruiting gang members, or committing crimes while in a gang. Similarly, immigration laws already provide the government with the ability to deport hundreds of thousands of individuals engaged in even relatively minor criminal activity.

The presence of gangs in communities is a complex public safety issue requiring evidence-based solutions including gang prevention, not a legislative overreach targeting entire immigrant communities. We urge all Members of Congress to vote against H.R. 3697.

Sincerely,

32BJ SEIU

AB540 Ally Training Project

ACLAMO Family Centers

ACLU People Power (Huntington Group / Suffolk County, NY)

Adelante Mujeres

Adjunct Justice

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc.

Advocates for Youth

African Services Committee

AIDS Action Baltimore

Alianza

Alianza Americas

America’s Voice Education Fund

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

American Gateways

Amnesty International USA

Anti-Defamation League

Anti-Racism Collaborative

Apostle Immigrant Services

Arkansas United Community Coalition

Asbury Park Education Justice Collective

Ascentria Care Alliance Immigration Legal Assistance Program

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA

Asian Americans United

Asian Law Alliance

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO (APALA)

Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence

Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council

Asian Services In Action

ASISTA Immigration Assistance

Asylee Women Enterprise

Asylum Seekers Housing Network

Atlas: DIY

Ayuda

Belmont Against Racism

Bend the Arc Jewish Action

Boston Teachers Union

Brighton Park Neighborhood Council

BuxMont UUF Peace and Justice Committee

Cabrini Immigrant Services of NYC

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

California Partnership

Campaign for Youth Justice

CARECEN-LA

Casa de Esperanza: National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities

Casa Freehold

Catholic Charities Immigration

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee

Center for Children’s Law and Policy

Center for Community Change

Center for Constitutional Rights

Center for Gender & Refugee Studies

Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP)

Center for the Human Rights of Children, Loyola University Chicago

Central American Resource Center DC

Centro del Inmigrante, Inc.

Chicago Jobs with Justice

Chicago Religious Leadership Network on Latin America

Child and Family Policy Center

Christian Community Development Association

Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador, Episcopal

Church Women United in New York State

Church World Service

Cleveland Jobs with Justice

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

Colectiva Legal del Pueblo

Columbia Law School Immigrants’ Rights Clinic

Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES)

Community Immigration Law Center, Inc.

Community of Friends in Action, Inc.

COMPASSionate Brújula: Advocates for migrants

Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, US Provinces

Connecticut Association for Human Services

Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (formerly the International Institute of Connecticut)

Connecticut Legal Services

Connecticut Voices for Children

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Courage Campaign

CRLA Foundation

Defending Rights & Dissent

Detained Migrant Solidarity Committee

Disciples Women

Distrito Hispano of The Wesleyan Church

Dolores Street Community Services

Dominican Sisters of San Rafael

Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa

Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project

Empire Justice Center

Encuentro

End Domestic Abuse WI

Enlace

Equal Justice Center

Equal Rights Advocates

Equality North Carolina

Equality Texas

Erie Neighborhood House

Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM)

Faith in Public Life

Families First Services Center

Farmworker Justice

First Focus Campaign for Children

Franciscan Action Network

Free Migration Project

Freedom Network USA

Friends Committee on National Legislation

Friends of Broward Detainees

Futures Without Violence

Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights

Georgetown University Anthropology Department

Greater New York Labor Religion Coalition

Greater Red Bank Women’s Initiative Immigration Committee

Greater Rochester Coalition for Immigration Justice

H-CAN Immigration and Refugee Action Group

HANA Center

Hanul Family Alliance

Harvard Anti-Islamophobia Network

Her Justice

Homeopathic Healing

Hondurans Against AIDS

Hudson Civic Action

Human Rights Campaign

Human Rights First

Human Rights Initiative of North Texas

Human Rights Watch

Identity

IHM Sisters Justice, Peace and Sustainability Office

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

Immigrant Defense Project

Immigrant Justice Action Group- First Unitarian Church Portland OR

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

Immigrant Legal Resource Center

Immigration Center for Women and Children

Indiana Finding A Way Forward

Individual

Indivisible

Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center

Intercultural Counseling Connection

Interfaith Action for Human Rights

Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice -IMIrJ

Interfaith Worker Justice

International Institute of New England

InterReligious Task Force on Central America

Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Irish International Immigrant Center

Ironbound Community Corporation

Japanese American Citizens League, San Jose Chapter

Jewish Voice for Peace-Denver/Boulder

Jewish Voice for Peace, San Diego

Just Neighbors Ministry

Justice for Families

Justice for Our Neighbors SEMI

Justice for Our Neighbors West Michigan

Justice Policy Institute

Justice Strategies

Juvenile Justice Coalition (Ohio)

Juvenile Law Center

Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership

Kids for College

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

Kino Border Initiative

Korean Churches for Community Development/Faith and Community Empowerment

Korean Resource Center

La ColectiVA

La Hermandad Hank Lacayo Center

Lacey and Larkin Frontera Fund

Lambda Legal

Laotian American National Alliance

Latin America Working Group (LAWG)

Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund

LatinoJustice PRLDEF

Lawyers For Children, Inc.

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Legal Aid Justice Center

Legal Services for Children

Lemkin House

LINC

Long Island Language Advocates Coalition

Long Island Wins

Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights

Make the Road New York

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition

Massachusetts Law Reform Institute

Mennonite Central Committee U.S. Washington Office

Mi Familia Vota

Mid-Peninsula Human Rights Coalition

Middlesex County College

Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project

Migrant Justice

Migrant Rights Collective

Minority AIDS Council of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun Counties

Mission Committee of Cedar Hills United Church of Christ

Mississippi Center for Justice

Montgomery County Civil Rights Coalition

Mosaic Family Services

Mujeres Latinas en Accion

Mundo Maya Foundation

Muslim Public Affairs Council

Muslim Youth Network

NAACP

National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF)

National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

National Center for Transgender Equality

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)

National Council of Churches

National Council of Jewish Women

National Council of Jewish Women South Cook Section

National Crittenton Foundation

National Employment Law Project

National Immigrant Justice Center

National Immigration Law Center

National Justice for Our Neighbors

National Juvenile Justice Network

National Korean American Service & Education Consortium (NAKASEC)

National Latina/o Psychological Association

National Lawyers Guild SF Chapter Immigration Committee

National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund

National Organization for Women

National Youth Employment Coalition

NC Child

NC Council of Churches

NCJW-Chicago North Shore

NEAT – National Equality Action Team

Network in Solidarity with the People of Guatemala

NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice

New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice

New York Immigration Coalition

NH Conference UCC Immigration Working Group

NM Immigrant Law Center

Northern Illinois Justice for Our Neighbors

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

OCCORD

Office for Hispanic Ministry, Windham, CT

OneAmerica

Our Revolution

PAAT: We Are the Change We Seek

Pangea Legal Services

Partners for Our Children

PCASC

Peace and Justice Committee, BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center

PICO National Network

Pilipino Workers Center

Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California

Portland Central America Solidarity Committee

Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition

Positive Women’s Network-USA

Prevention Access Campaign

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund

Provincial Council Clerics of St. Viator

Public Counsel

Queer Detainee Empowerment Project

Red Tent Initiative

Redwood Justice Fund

Reformed Church of Highland Park

Refugee & Immigration Ministries, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)

Refugio del Rio Grande

Religious of the Sacred Heart

Rockland Immigration Coalition

Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network (RMIAN)

RootsAction.org

Rural and Migrant Ministry

S.T.R.O.N.G. YOUTH, INC.

San Antonio Region Justice For Our Neighbors

San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium

San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program, Inc.

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Sauti Yetu Center for African Women and Families

Seattle Human Rights Commission

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN)

Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States

Sisters of Charity of New York

Sisters of Charity, BVM

Sisters of St. Francis Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee

Sisters of St. Francis, St. Francis Province

Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester, NY

Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, New Windsor, New York

SLV Immigrant Resource Center

Social Action Collective

South Asian Fund For Education, Scholarship and Training (SAFEST)

South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace

Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC)

Southern California Immigration Project

Southwest Organizing Project

St. Francis Center

St. Matthew Immigration/Detention Committee

St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Stavros Immigration

STEP UP! Sacramento

T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

Tahirih Justice Center

Temple Beth-El

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

The Exploitation Intervention Project

The Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project

The Global Forum on MSM & HIV (MSMGF)

The Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The Social Responsibilities Council of The Unitarian Society of Ridgewood

The United Methodist Church – General Board of Church and Society

TN Justice for Our Neighbors

Transgender Law Center

Treatment Action Group

Tulsa Immigrant Resource Network

UIUC- La Casa Cultural Latina

UnidosUS (formerly NCLR)

Unitarian Universalist Association

Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden Social Justice Council

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Great South Bay (in Sayville, NY)

Unitarian Universalist Legislative Ministry of New Jersey

Unitarian Universalist Mass Action Network

Unitarian Universalist of Long Island Social Justice Roundtable

Unitarian Universalist Service Committee

UNITE HERE Local 30

United Church of Christ, Justice and Witness Ministries

United Domestic Workers/AFSCME Local 3930

United for A New Economy Action

United States People Living with HIV Caucus

United We Dream

University Leadership Initiative

University of Chicago

UU College of Social Justice

UUFCC

Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform

W. Haywood Burns Institute

Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA)

Wayne Action for Racial Equality

We Belong Together

West Suburban Action Project (PASO)

Wilco Justice Alliance (Williamson County, TX)

Wind of the Spirit Immigrant Resource Center

Witness for Peace

Women’s Refugee Commission

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Yemen Peace Project

Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights

Youth Justice Coalition

YWCA Greater Austin

YWCA of the University of Illinois

~ ~ ~

