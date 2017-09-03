¿Wappin? A Labor Day Weekend music festival

0
sigrid
Sigrid. Photo by Kim Erlandsen

Our Labor Day Weekend Festival

The Best of Sly & Robbie in Dub
https://youtu.be/nI3sH53SH2k

Sigrid – Glastonbury Festival 2017
https://youtu.be/B_AwvKDueL4

Isley Brothers Best Slow Jams
https://youtu.be/n9oolIUxO18

Cassia Eller – MTV Unplugged
https://youtu.be/6S1KlfEH0FA

Cultura Profética – Festival de Viña del Mar 2015
https://youtu.be/pmOETqV78qE

Norah Jones – Live in New Orleans
https://youtu.be/nchSZswc21w

Ruben Blades – Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2017
https://youtu.be/gN2GRS0z7Z4

 

~ ~ ~
