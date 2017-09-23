¿Wappin? Caribbean Influences / Influencias Caribeñas

0
Olga
Olga Tañón. Wikimedia photo.

Caribbean Influences / Influencias Caribeñas

Third World – 96° in the Shade
https://youtu.be/hwE5gfZlMZY

Cultura Profética – La Espera
https://youtu.be/TxypVAeGG14

I-Threes – Many Are Called
https://youtu.be/Hm2t8tUEHgY

Mad Professor & Jah Shaka – Ecological Dub
https://youtu.be/2JgSN02WfSI

Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8

Lord Invader – Reincarnation
https://youtu.be/pwXxbMUrYsk

Rubén Blades – West Indian Man
https://youtu.be/SHul3gUj4tY

Gringo de la Bachata – Gringo Muere de Dolor
https://youtu.be/PJoDypHWSnU

Miriam Cruz – Juana la cubana
https://youtu.be/WNpGCmwXVFA

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw

Olga Tañón Super Mix
https://youtu.be/3sQSSoXtIgE

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here