¿Wappin? Caribbean Influences / Influencias Caribeñas

Caribbean Influences / Influencias Caribeñas
Third World – 96° in the Shade
https://youtu.be/hwE5gfZlMZY
Cultura Profética – La Espera
https://youtu.be/TxypVAeGG14
I-Threes – Many Are Called
https://youtu.be/Hm2t8tUEHgY
Mad Professor & Jah Shaka – Ecological Dub
https://youtu.be/2JgSN02WfSI
Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8
Lord Invader – Reincarnation
https://youtu.be/pwXxbMUrYsk
Rubén Blades – West Indian Man
https://youtu.be/SHul3gUj4tY
Gringo de la Bachata – Gringo Muere de Dolor
https://youtu.be/PJoDypHWSnU
Miriam Cruz – Juana la cubana
https://youtu.be/WNpGCmwXVFA
Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw
Olga Tañón Super Mix
https://youtu.be/3sQSSoXtIgE
