El Bajito commutes

photos by Eric Jackson

Is it a political question about the allocation of scarce resources? Is it a matter of where people choose to live and the consequences that go with that? Is it, for whatever reasons, a preference for countrified living? Probably it’s all of those things. But as we get into the annual heavy rains, it does make for a sloppy commute in this and similar neighborhoods across Panama.





















~ ~ ~

