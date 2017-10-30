The Panama News blog links, October 30, 20|7

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Platts, PanCanal has a new carbon emissions calculator
Hellenic Shipping News, Shipping to hasten pace of LNG bunkering
World Maritime News, Maersk: digitalization is a matter of survival
Sports / Deportes
Telemetro, Novedades en convocatoria de Panamá para enfrentar a Irán y Gales
La Estrella, Panamá campeón panamericano de béisbol sub-12
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Urriola advierte de la monopolización del mercado energético
AFP, Protestas contra Uber en Panamá terminan con más de 20 detenidos
La Estrella, Mudanza de Abastos a Merca Panamá iniciará en enero
TVN, El 15 de enero se inicia construcción del proyecto Nuevo Brooklincito
Prensa Latina, Chinese businesses eye Colon Free Zone investments
La Estrella, Puerto de Rodman opera entre denuncia penal y demanda
The Hindu, India to boost trade ties with Latin America
Caribbean New Now!, Audit leaves troubling questions over Puerto Rico debt
Eyes on Trade, WTO allows weaker US dolphin protection
The New York Times, Public shaming and even prison for plastic bags in Rwanda
Mecredy on books, The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America
The Guardian, Varoufakis explains economics to his teenage daughter
Weisbrot, Spain’s current conflict has much to do with economic failure
Rudd, When China leads
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
The Daily Texan, Bat species feast on variety of foods — even frogs
El País, Técnica de edición genética corrige enfermedades en células humanas
Space.com, Space flight affects the way genes are expressed
Muy Interesante, Las obsesiones tienen un origen genético
Correo del Orinoco, Mar de plástico en el Caribe
Mongabay, Agroforestry: increasingly popular in a hot, hungry world
BBC, Could algorithms revolutionize building construction?
Gizmodo: Nice media you got there, shame if a news feed change happened to it
La Estrella, Gobierno pone a funcionar 1,320 puntos de conexión de Internet gratis
News / Noticias
Lohud, Teen charged in American tourist’s death in Bocas
Telemetro, Conductor de bus y su ayudante detenidos por asesinato en Arraiján
El Siglo, Ábrego defiende la adquisición de cinco camionetas
La Estrella, Corte rechaza investigar al oficialista diputado Rosas
TVN, Procurador rechaza exigir prueba idónea en denuncias contra diputados
La Prensa, Cámara de Comercio en contra de la impunidad por Odebrecht
Telemetro, Las fotos ilícitas de El Renacer
TVN, Presentarán proyecto de ley para legalizar cannabis con fines médicos
The Guardian, US groups pour millions into anti-abortion campaign in Latin America
The New York Times, Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish contract to rebuild power grid
El Diario, Desconoce Puerto Rico cifra de muertos por huracán: los incinera
NACLA, The DEA’s Ahuas killings five years later
Politico, Facebook struggles to contain Russia narrative
The Daily Beast, Five things to watch as Mueller makes his first big move
The Young Turks, Baiting Berniecrats at the DNC
BBC, 5,600 IS fighters have gone home
Euronews, Puigdemont calls for a non-violent Catalan resistance
Opinion / Opiniones
Peinado, Las elecciones de 7 noviembre y demócratas
Khrushcheva, Trump’s Republican collaborators
Ash, The Steele Dossier is a red herring
Rosman: Hollywood, violencia de género e impunidad
Cummings, I was a child actress in Hollywood. There were always whispers.
Lopez-Ley & Neiderstrasser, Tough test for US-Cuban relations
Xygalatas, Are religious people more moral?
Sanders, The effect of a strong President Xi in the Caribbean
Sagel, Cuando la verdad prevalece
Blades, Respuesta a la carta abierta de Yasser Williams Arosemena
Bernal, Otra selección de magistrados
Culture / Cultura
BBC, Fats Domino: Rock and roll legend dies aged 89
The New York Times, Donald Trump and Michael Moore quarrel over Broadway show
NBC, Pitbull calls for building more schools ‘instead of a wall’
TVN, Bad Bunny se cae de una tarima y es llevado al hospital
~ ~ ~
