The Panama News blog links, October 30, 20|7

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Platts, PanCanal has a new carbon emissions calculator

Hellenic Shipping News, Shipping to hasten pace of LNG bunkering

World Maritime News, Maersk: digitalization is a matter of survival

Sports / Deportes

Telemetro, Novedades en convocatoria de Panamá para enfrentar a Irán y Gales

La Estrella, Panamá campeón panamericano de béisbol sub-12

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Urriola advierte de la monopolización del mercado energético

AFP, Protestas contra Uber en Panamá terminan con más de 20 detenidos

La Estrella, Mudanza de Abastos a Merca Panamá iniciará en enero

TVN, El 15 de enero se inicia construcción del proyecto Nuevo Brooklincito

Prensa Latina, Chinese businesses eye Colon Free Zone investments

La Estrella, Puerto de Rodman opera entre denuncia penal y demanda

The Hindu, India to boost trade ties with Latin America

Caribbean New Now!, Audit leaves troubling questions over Puerto Rico debt

Eyes on Trade, WTO allows weaker US dolphin protection

The New York Times, Public shaming and even prison for plastic bags in Rwanda

Mecredy on books, The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America

The Guardian, Varoufakis explains economics to his teenage daughter

Weisbrot, Spain’s current conflict has much to do with economic failure

Rudd, When China leads

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

The Daily Texan, Bat species feast on variety of foods — even frogs

El País, Técnica de edición genética corrige enfermedades en células humanas

Space.com, Space flight affects the way genes are expressed

Muy Interesante, Las obsesiones tienen un origen genético

Correo del Orinoco, Mar de plástico en el Caribe

Mongabay, Agroforestry: increasingly popular in a hot, hungry world

BBC, Could algorithms revolutionize building construction?

Gizmodo: Nice media you got there, shame if a news feed change happened to it

La Estrella, Gobierno pone a funcionar 1,320 puntos de conexión de Internet gratis

News / Noticias

Lohud, Teen charged in American tourist’s death in Bocas

Telemetro, Conductor de bus y su ayudante detenidos por asesinato en Arraiján

El Siglo, Ábrego defiende la adquisición de cinco camionetas

La Estrella, Corte rechaza investigar al oficialista diputado Rosas

TVN, Procurador rechaza exigir prueba idónea en denuncias contra diputados

La Prensa, Cámara de Comercio en contra de la impunidad por Odebrecht

Telemetro, Las fotos ilícitas de El Renacer

TVN, Presentarán proyecto de ley para legalizar cannabis con fines médicos

The Guardian, US groups pour millions into anti-abortion campaign in Latin America

The New York Times, Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish contract to rebuild power grid

El Diario, Desconoce Puerto Rico cifra de muertos por huracán: los incinera

NACLA, The DEA’s Ahuas killings five years later

Politico, Facebook struggles to contain Russia narrative

The Daily Beast, Five things to watch as Mueller makes his first big move

The Young Turks, Baiting Berniecrats at the DNC

BBC, 5,600 IS fighters have gone home

Euronews, Puigdemont calls for a non-violent Catalan resistance

Opinion / Opiniones

Peinado, Las elecciones de 7 noviembre y demócratas

Khrushcheva, Trump’s Republican collaborators

Ash, The Steele Dossier is a red herring

Rosman: Hollywood, violencia de género e impunidad

Cummings, I was a child actress in Hollywood. There were always whispers.

Lopez-Ley & Neiderstrasser, Tough test for US-Cuban relations

Xygalatas, Are religious people more moral?

Sanders, The effect of a strong President Xi in the Caribbean

Sagel, Cuando la verdad prevalece

Blades, Respuesta a la carta abierta de Yasser Williams Arosemena

Bernal, Otra selección de magistrados

Culture / Cultura

BBC, Fats Domino: Rock and roll legend dies aged 89

The New York Times, Donald Trump and Michael Moore quarrel over Broadway show

NBC, Pitbull calls for building more schools ‘instead of a wall’

TVN, Bad Bunny se cae de una tarima y es llevado al hospital

