The Panama News blog links, October 6, 2017

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Bloomberg, LNG shippers have a $45,000-a-day problem at the Panama Canal
Splash 24/7, Chinese ship finance to the fore
IBTimes, US Navy launches its first squadron of drones for undersea combat
World Maritime News, US Navy ships will be less stealthy in high traffic areas
Splash 24/7, Norway to build autonomous box ship
World Maritime News, Russia’s new nuke icebreaker tests the waters
Sports / Deportes
SI.com, Canaleros seek perfect World Cup qualifying revenge vs. USA
MLSoccer, How MLS has helped put Panama on the brink of the World Cup
Televisa, La FIFA multa a Panamá
NBA.com, Brooklyn Nets sign Akil Mitchell
ESPN, Jezreel Corrales to make third defense vs. Alberto Machado
Economy / Economía
Stiglitz, Déjà Voodoo
ClaraMENTE, Panamá entre los diez países más desiguales del mundo
IMF, Missed opportunities: the economic history of Latin America
Weisbrot, Puerto Rico needs more hurricane relief and a new debt relief deal
Univision, Cómo Ivanka y Donald Trump Jr. evitaron ser acusados por fraude
Triple Crisis, From Japanese Bubble to Chinese Time Bomb
El Siglo, Viene el ‘Gordito Millonario’ para inicios de 2018
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Tropical diversity takes root in relationships between fungi and seeds
Mongabay, Scientists sequence plant DNA in the field to identify species within hours
Mongabay, Meet the new Bernie Sanders spider
Eos, Rise of distorted news puts climate scientists on their guard
Persaud & Furnham, Inside the mind of the mass shooter
The Independent, Lack of sleep in modern society is killing us
Newsweek, Inability to smell peppermint linked to dementia
Nautilus: The Universe began with a Big Melt, not a Big Bang
BBC, US government satellite image shows Puerto Rico blackout
AFP, Ecosistema de Puerto Rico demorará 10 años en recuperarse
Arqueología Paleorama, El ADN apunta a un origen más antiguo de Homo sapiens
The Atlantic, A new history of the first peoples in the Americas
News / Noticias
Washington Blade, Gay lawyer spearheads Panama same-sex marriage efforts
TVN, Varela veta parcialmente ley para eliminar las bolsas plásticas
Newsroom Panama: Storm leaves 7 dead, homes flooded
La Prensa, Presidente veta proyecto de ley que crea el distrito de Panamá Norte
TVN, Ministerio Público defiende a proyecto de ley sobre cibercrimen
La Estrella, Martinelli prepara nueva estrategia legal para su regreso
La Prensa, Exjefe de la Unidad de Fronteras a la audiencia para drogas
BBC, Colombian air force kills dissident Farc rebel leader
El País, BBVA advierte de un presidente “populista” en México
VOA, Poll says most Americans want DACA
Daily Kos, Head of the DEA to resign over Trump’s lawlessness
The Stranger, The nazis among us
Opinion / Opiniones
Zogby, The importance of civil discourse
Pierce, If Democrats don’t learn this lesson they deserve to lose
Greenwald, Yet another major Russia story falls apart
Boff, La era geológica del antropoceno vs la del ecoceno
Mason, We are with you Catalunya
Ramos, El gobierno mexicano ha perdido la credibilidad
Gahman & Thongs, Colonialism and inequality make Caribbean hurricanes hit harder
Blades, La cultura de rumbo
Gandásegui, Trabajadores y sindicatos en el Canal de Panamá
Ender, El país hay que construirlo ‘despacito’ y con ‘buena letra’
López, Penetración del narcotráfico en lo político
Sagel, La cenicienta del presupuesto
Culture / Cultura
Artists United for Puerto Rico, Almost Like Praying
slrlounge, Las fotografías de esta mujer de 93 años te dejarán impactado
The Intercept, How Arnold Mesches turned his FBI files into art
Video, Estamos Unidos México
