The Panama News blog links, October 6, 2017



This has been a year for Panamanian composers writing songs that other people turn into hits. The brothers

Ricardo and Alberto Gaitán were co-authors of this, but got their Latin Grammy nomination for another song.

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Bloomberg, LNG shippers have a $45,000-a-day problem at the Panama Canal

Splash 24/7, Chinese ship finance to the fore

IBTimes, US Navy launches its first squadron of drones for undersea combat

World Maritime News, US Navy ships will be less stealthy in high traffic areas

Splash 24/7, Norway to build autonomous box ship

World Maritime News, Russia’s new nuke icebreaker tests the waters

Sports / Deportes

SI.com, Canaleros seek perfect World Cup qualifying revenge vs. USA

MLSoccer, How MLS has helped put Panama on the brink of the World Cup

Televisa, La FIFA multa a Panamá

NBA.com, Brooklyn Nets sign Akil Mitchell

ESPN, Jezreel Corrales to make third defense vs. Alberto Machado

Economy / Economía

Stiglitz, Déjà Voodoo

ClaraMENTE, Panamá entre los diez países más desiguales del mundo

IMF, Missed opportunities: the economic history of Latin America

Weisbrot, Puerto Rico needs more hurricane relief and a new debt relief deal

Univision, Cómo Ivanka y Donald Trump Jr. evitaron ser acusados por fraude

Triple Crisis, From Japanese Bubble to Chinese Time Bomb

El Siglo, Viene el ‘Gordito Millonario’ para inicios de 2018

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Tropical diversity takes root in relationships between fungi and seeds

Mongabay, Scientists sequence plant DNA in the field to identify species within hours

Mongabay, Meet the new Bernie Sanders spider

Eos, Rise of distorted news puts climate scientists on their guard

Persaud & Furnham, Inside the mind of the mass shooter

The Independent, Lack of sleep in modern society is killing us

Newsweek, Inability to smell peppermint linked to dementia

Nautilus: The Universe began with a Big Melt, not a Big Bang

BBC, US government satellite image shows Puerto Rico blackout

AFP, Ecosistema de Puerto Rico demorará 10 años en recuperarse

Arqueología Paleorama, El ADN apunta a un origen más antiguo de Homo sapiens

The Atlantic, A new history of the first peoples in the Americas

News / Noticias

Washington Blade, Gay lawyer spearheads Panama same-sex marriage efforts

TVN, Varela veta parcialmente ley para eliminar las bolsas plásticas

Newsroom Panama: Storm leaves 7 dead, homes flooded

La Prensa, Presidente veta proyecto de ley que crea el distrito de Panamá Norte

TVN, Ministerio Público defiende a proyecto de ley sobre cibercrimen

La Estrella, Martinelli prepara nueva estrategia legal para su regreso

La Prensa, Exjefe de la Unidad de Fronteras a la audiencia para drogas

BBC, Colombian air force kills dissident Farc rebel leader

El País, BBVA advierte de un presidente “populista” en México

VOA, Poll says most Americans want DACA

Daily Kos, Head of the DEA to resign over Trump’s lawlessness

The Stranger, The nazis among us

Opinion / Opiniones

Zogby, The importance of civil discourse

Pierce, If Democrats don’t learn this lesson they deserve to lose

Greenwald, Yet another major Russia story falls apart

Boff, La era geológica del antropoceno vs la del ecoceno

Mason, We are with you Catalunya

Ramos, El gobierno mexicano ha perdido la credibilidad

Gahman & Thongs, Colonialism and inequality make Caribbean hurricanes hit harder

Blades, La cultura de rumbo

Gandásegui, Trabajadores y sindicatos en el Canal de Panamá

Ender, El país hay que construirlo ‘despacito’ y con ‘buena letra’

López, Penetración del narcotráfico en lo político

Sagel, La cenicienta del presupuesto

Culture / Cultura

Artists United for Puerto Rico, Almost Like Praying

slrlounge, Las fotografías de esta mujer de 93 años te dejarán impactado

The Intercept, How Arnold Mesches turned his FBI files into art

Video, Estamos Unidos México

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.