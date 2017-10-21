¿Wappin? Us and Them / Nosotros y Ellos

Us and Them / Nosotros y Ellos
Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/PPgQ4nDLh0s
Larkin Poe – Preachin’ Blues
https://youtu.be/cEWiJR9qeoc
Melodians – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/o-5E6_qtXAw
Bob Dylan – Every Grain of Sand
https://youtu.be/lhJaENjDEME
Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
https://youtu.be/HDqmJEWOJRI
Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes
https://youtu.be/gOsM-DYAEhY
Linda Ronstadt – Desperado
https://youtu.be/NdhYyJm0Jrg
Centavrvs & Denise Gutiérrez – Por Eso
https://youtu.be/UfeIEusHh58
Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc
Danilo Pérez – Across the Crystal Sea
https://youtu.be/jo3BAlJ0jUI
Sia – Rainbow
https://youtu.be/Psnhnr9Xrs4
Alice Phoebe Lou – She
https://youtu.be/NPH9j0qVM3A
Aswad – Three Babylon
https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4
Four Tops – Reach Out (I’ll Be There)
https://youtu.be/2EaflX0MWRo
Roger Waters – Us and Them (complete show 2017)
https://youtu.be/70KFk_M4PNo
~ ~ ~
