¿Wappin? Us and Them / Nosotros y Ellos

0
Waters
Roger Waters in Barcelona a few years back. Wikimedia photo.

Us and Them / Nosotros y Ellos

Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/PPgQ4nDLh0s

Larkin Poe – Preachin’ Blues
https://youtu.be/cEWiJR9qeoc

Melodians – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/o-5E6_qtXAw

Bob Dylan – Every Grain of Sand
https://youtu.be/lhJaENjDEME

Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
https://youtu.be/HDqmJEWOJRI

Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes
https://youtu.be/gOsM-DYAEhY

Linda Ronstadt – Desperado
https://youtu.be/NdhYyJm0Jrg

Centavrvs & Denise Gutiérrez – Por Eso
https://youtu.be/UfeIEusHh58

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Danilo Pérez – Across the Crystal Sea
https://youtu.be/jo3BAlJ0jUI

Sia – Rainbow
https://youtu.be/Psnhnr9Xrs4

Alice Phoebe Lou – She
https://youtu.be/NPH9j0qVM3A

Aswad – Three Babylon
https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4

Four Tops – Reach Out (I’ll Be There)
https://youtu.be/2EaflX0MWRo

Roger Waters – Us and Them (complete show 2017)
https://youtu.be/70KFk_M4PNo

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here