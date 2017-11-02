New work by George Scribner

paintings and lessons by the renowned Panagringo artist / Disney imagineer

Saludos amigos,

A few new paintings from the last couple months and a painting tip.

I’m happy to say my paintings have been accepted at UGallery.com where some of these are available for sale.

https://www.ugallery.com/ProductList.aspx?RC=1&Search=George+Scribner

Enjoy and thanks for looking,

George

scribnerart.com

Simplifying shapes in a painting:





Museo del Canal de Panama

For those of you in Panama (or thinking of going!) the Museo del Canal de Panama in the Casco Viejo is currently exhibiting paintings that were done by a group of Panamanian artists (including myself) for the Panama Canal expansion. Enjoy!

http://impresa.prensa.com/vivir/pinturas-ampliacion_0_4852764755.html

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.