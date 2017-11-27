The Panama New blog links, November 27, 2017

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Southwick, The big canal battle – Panama vs Suez

La Estrella, Gatún y Alajuela por debajo de nivel histórico

E&N, Paneles solares flotantes en el Canal de Panamá

Seatrade, Autonomous shipping advances in Denmark and the UK

World Maritime News, No longer sailing south?

Splash 24/7, China’s long game

Tampa Bay Business Journal, Copa increasing flights between Tampa and Panama

La Estrella, Copa y Sielas logran acuerdo

Sports / Deportes

EFE, Carolena Carstens se llevó el primer oro para Panamá

TVN, Nathalee Aranda gana el oro para Panamá en Juegos Bolivarianos

La Estrella, Probeis listo para la temporada de beisbol

Economy / Economía

Prensa Latina, Six sectors create the most jobs in Panama

EFE, Colombia y Panamá buscan acuerdo para frenar comercio ilícito

CityLab, The triumph of the Latin American mall

EIR, China-Latin America Productive Capacity Forum in Beijing

Wallach, The next round of NAFTA talks

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Hoh, The toll of brain aneurysms

EcoPortal, La neurociencia da la razón a las pedagogías alternativas

The Atlantic, Females’ eggs may actively select certain sperm

Smithsonian Insider, Otter families create a distinct sound signature

Mongabay, Tracking sharks and fishing effort

South China Morning Post, Chinese ghost imaging spy satellite in the works

The Intercept, How to protect yourself against spearphishing

The Intercept, Many clandestine trackers found in popular Android apps

News / Noticias

EcoTV: Violencia de género, más allá del crimen una situación de salud pública

Jamaica Observer: Misogynist violence most prevalent in Latin America, Caribbean

La Prensa: Aeon Group, sociedad para distribuir coimas

NBC, A Panama tower carries Trump’s name and ties to organized crime

La Estrella, Juan Carlos Navarro buscará otra vez ser candidato presidencial del PRD

La Prensa, Las quejas de los precandidatos independientes

The Intercept, Court testimony says Honduran security minister is running drugs

Página 12, Una ola de izquierda descoloca a Piñera

CNN, Puerto Rico’s uncounted Hurricane Maria deaths

Haaretz, Report: Trump revealed Israeli operation in Syria to Russians

Mongabay, Nebraska nixes Keystone XL’s preferred pipeline route

AP, FBI didn’t tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails

Wallerstein, The unexpected Democratic sweep

Opinion / Opiniones

Anderson, How the tax package could blur the separation of church and politics

Russell, Donald Trump and the great transgender menace

Pierce, Trump hears Mueller knocking

O’Malley: Democratic Party ‘regenerating itself, almost like after a bad forest fire’

Cruz: Trump, shock doctrine and “disaster capitalism” in Puerto Rico

Ramsey, How Latin America is responding to mass Venezuelan migration

Simpson Aguilera, ¿Es Odebrecht un caso complejo?

Blades, Alabama en Panamá

Sagel, Distracción china

Culture / Cultura

Grace, Breakfast with Mugabe: a play, a friend and a tragedy in two acts

The New York Times, Time Inc. sold to group backed by Koch brothers

La Estrella, Presos jóvenes muestran su talento en encuentro de banda musicales

Grammy, Blades wins Latin Grammy album of the year

TVN, Las ‘chivas’ en el Panamá de ayer

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.