Tulsi / The Young Turks, The Keystone Pipeline spill

The Keystone spill

by Tulsi Gabbard

The Keystone Pipeline just spilled 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota, near the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation. Clean up crews are racing to protect surrounding wetlands, aquifers, and land, but the worst damage has already been done. The pipeline should never have been operating in the first place.

We cannot afford to wait for the next oil spill. Become a citizen co-sponsor of the OFF Act so that we can reach 100% clean energy by 2035.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe, who remain vehemently opposed to the pipeline, will be the ones dealing with the long-term repercussions of this spill, not TransCanada and big bank executives. It was for reasons like this that thousands of people traveled to the Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock, just a few hours north of where this spill occurred, to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline last year.

Meanwhile, the corporate giveaway tax bill that just passed the House would eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles and solar energy, while cutting credits for wind power by one-third and eventually phasing them out completely—yet it protects $14 billion in federal subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and makes them permanent. This is unacceptable, and this oil spill is yet another example of how dangerous Big Oil is to the health of our planet and our future. We should be investing in the technology of the future now, not paying corporate welfare to prop up a poisonous industry.

Sign your name as a citizen co-sponsor of the OFF Act and help us lead the way to create a 100% sustainable, clean energy economy by 2035.

Donald Trump, Scott Pruitt, and other friends of the fossil fuel industry will compromise the health of our people and our planet to secure greater profits for their corporate friends. We need your help to make sure that doesn’t happen.

