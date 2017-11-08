Veterans Day observance, Saturday at the Corozal American Cemetery

0
vets
Many veterans will be there, and most of what will be said will be spoken by veterans. However, the solemn attendance of non-veterans is also important both as an expression of thanks and as a society’s commitment that those who served will not be abandoned.

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

 

bw donor button

FB_2

Tweet

vote final

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here