¿Wappin? Roy Moore, chickenhawk / Roy Moore, gavilán pollero

The Lord’s name in vain: a musical appreciation
El nombre del Señor en vano: una apreciación musical
Bobby Bare – Drop Kick Me Jesus
https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4
Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/6FOUqQt3Kg0
Ed Sanders – The Iliad
https://youtu.be/FtVBrXvmmJw
Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
https://youtu.be/eJlN9jdQFSc
Jethro Tull – Aqualung
https://youtu.be/UCMS-NJ7VxU
Bob Marley – Who the Cap Fit
https://youtu.be/wE4TpnYIsW4
Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz
https://youtu.be/4iQ1tNqGwRI
Zahara & the Soweto Gospel Choir – Umthwalo
https://youtu.be/Qj6lk57kOhY
Mike Keneally – Brown Shoes Don’t Make It
https://youtu.be/NDAMZkA9Xfk
Peter Tosh – Mark of the Beast
https://youtu.be/rL94_0koot0
Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k
Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/GEJx8cYnUuE
Nina Simone – Sinnerman
https://youtu.be/QH3Fx41Jpl4
War – Deliver the Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM
Mahalia Jackson – His Eye Is On The Sparrow
https://youtu.be/eM_JRAPSwVM
~ ~ ~
