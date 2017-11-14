¿Wappin? Roy Moore, chickenhawk / Roy Moore, gavilán pollero

0
molest
Moore dice que las acusaciones de conducta sexual inapropiada son “un intento desesperado por detener mi campaña” / Moore says that the accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct are “a desperate attempt to hold back my campaign.”

The Lord’s name in vain: a musical appreciation
El nombre del Señor en vano: una apreciación musical

Bobby Bare – Drop Kick Me Jesus
https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4

Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/6FOUqQt3Kg0

Ed Sanders – The Iliad
https://youtu.be/FtVBrXvmmJw

Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
https://youtu.be/eJlN9jdQFSc

Jethro Tull – Aqualung
https://youtu.be/UCMS-NJ7VxU

Bob Marley – Who the Cap Fit
https://youtu.be/wE4TpnYIsW4

Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz
https://youtu.be/4iQ1tNqGwRI

Zahara & the Soweto Gospel Choir – Umthwalo
https://youtu.be/Qj6lk57kOhY

Mike Keneally – Brown Shoes Don’t Make It
https://youtu.be/NDAMZkA9Xfk

Peter Tosh – Mark of the Beast
https://youtu.be/rL94_0koot0

Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/GEJx8cYnUuE

Nina Simone – Sinnerman
https://youtu.be/QH3Fx41Jpl4

War – Deliver the Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM

Mahalia Jackson – His Eye Is On The Sparrow
https://youtu.be/eM_JRAPSwVM

 

~ ~ ~
