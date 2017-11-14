¿Wappin? Roy Moore, chickenhawk / Roy Moore, gavilán pollero

The Lord’s name in vain: a musical appreciation

El nombre del Señor en vano: una apreciación musical

Bobby Bare – Drop Kick Me Jesus

https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4

Aretha Franklin – Respect

https://youtu.be/6FOUqQt3Kg0

Ed Sanders – The Iliad

https://youtu.be/FtVBrXvmmJw

Johnny Cash – God’s Gonna Cut You Down

https://youtu.be/eJlN9jdQFSc

Jethro Tull – Aqualung

https://youtu.be/UCMS-NJ7VxU

Bob Marley – Who the Cap Fit

https://youtu.be/wE4TpnYIsW4

Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz

https://youtu.be/4iQ1tNqGwRI

Zahara & the Soweto Gospel Choir – Umthwalo

https://youtu.be/Qj6lk57kOhY

Mike Keneally – Brown Shoes Don’t Make It

https://youtu.be/NDAMZkA9Xfk

Peter Tosh – Mark of the Beast

https://youtu.be/rL94_0koot0

Mercedes Sosa & León Gieco – Solo Pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/Gvyl_zdji2k

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid

https://youtu.be/GEJx8cYnUuE

Nina Simone – Sinnerman

https://youtu.be/QH3Fx41Jpl4

War – Deliver the Word

https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM

Mahalia Jackson – His Eye Is On The Sparrow

https://youtu.be/eM_JRAPSwVM

~ ~ ~

