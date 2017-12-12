Baseball legends to give youth clinics here

Free youth baseball clinics

by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association

Panamanian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In conjunction with MVP Sports City and the Panama government, the MLBPAA’s first trip to Panama since the Legends for Youth baseball clinic series’ inception will feature* two-time Toronto Blue Jays World Series champion Roberto Alomar and MLB veterans Carlos Baerga, Roger Deago, Carlos Hernandez, Carlos Lee, Rafael Medina, Davis Romero and Olmedo Saenz as well as current players Enrique Burgos and Paolo Espino. The clinics and autograph sessions will occur from Thursday, December 14th through Sunday, December 17th, as listed below.​

The clinics will take place in Panama City at various venues. Clinicians will train at different instructional stations for approximately 200 local youth ages 6 – 16. The clinics will conclude with an autograph session for children in attendance.​

Full Clinic Schedule:

Thursday, December 14: Coaches Clinic in Panama City, Panama held at MVP Sports City, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, December 15: Legends for Youth Clinic in Panama City, Panama held at MVP Sports City, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 16: Legends for Youth Clinic in Panama City, Panama held at Rod Carew Field, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 17: Legends for Youth Clinic in Panama City, Panama held at Rod Carew Field, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

~ ~ ~

