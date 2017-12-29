Kermit’s birds / Los pájaros de Kermit

The Great Blue Heron / La Garza Azul Mayor

photo and note by / foto y nota por Kermit Nourse

As the year comes to an end, the water birds return to Panama. On this day I observed three different species, but I missed a good shot of the Grey Hawk. The first photo is of a Great Blue Heron a large bird measuring 40 inches in length. It looks like he may have a fish stuck in his throat.

A medida que el año llega a su fin, las aves acuáticas regresan a Panamá. En este día he observado tres especies diferentes, pero me perdí una buena toma del Halcón gris. La primera foto es de una Garza Azul Mayor, un ave grande que mide 40 pulgadas de largo. Parece que puede tener un pez atrapado en su garganta.

~ ~ ~

