The Panama News blog links, December 29, 2017

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
gCaptain, PONANT orders world’s first icebreaking cruise ship
La Estrella, Air China preparando vuelo inaugural de marzo
DW, Germany and Switzerland to help build coast-to-coast railway in South America
La Estrella, Varela recibió a chinos interesados en la construcción del tren
Sports / Deportes
BBC, Northern Ireland to play Panama and Costa Rica in friendly games
MLSoccer, Román Torres is the 2017 Latino del Año
TVN: Con oro en futsal, Panamá se despide de los Centroamericanos
Abdul-Jabbar, The NBA has surpassed the NFL as America’s league of the future
Economy / Economía
Telemetro, Ejecutivo aprueba ajuste de 6.5 % al salario mínimo
The Guardian, EU to force firms to reveal true owners in wake of Panama Papers
DeVore, Odebrecht’s original sins
EFE, Odebrecht confiesa participación en otro cartel para manipular licitaciones
La Estrella, FCC y su red de coimas en Panamá
ANP, Cancelan licencia de NG Power para planta de gas
The Intercept, Puerto Rico homeowners brace for another disaster: foreclosures
La Prensa, La OCDE pone su mirada sobre los regímenes especiales
The Intercept, Killing net neutrality has brought on a new call for public broadband
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Science Daily, Boat traffic threatens the survival of Bocas del Toro dolphins
Phys.org, Jaguar conservation depends on neighbors’ attitudes
Mongabay, Scientists determine there are seven species of silky anteater, not one
Sayer, The common English Anglo-Saxon origin is a myth
Xinhua, World’s first ‘solar-panel highway’ in China recharges electric cars
Tecake, Soft and flexible bulletproof graphene is harder than diamond
Mongabay, New checklist catalogs every vascular plant in the Americas
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Diputados suplentes habilitados para designar a magistradas
CBC, Canadian pilot killed in small plane crash in Panama
TVN, Cambian detención preventiva a ‘Pipo’ Virzi en caso Financial Pacific
Newsroom Panama, Frank De Lima released on bail
US News, Mexican ex-governor to be extradited from Panama January 4
La Estrella, Más de 1,500 extranjeros retenidos en operativos migratorios
TVN, Pacientes en Colón son trasladados en neveras tras inundaciones
La Estrella, Panamá se abstiene de votar en la ONU sobre Jerusalén
The Guardian, Fujimori pardoned
Committee to Protect Journalists, Record number of journalists jailed in 2017
DW, Spain begins police withdrawal from Catalonia
Foreign Policy, UAE is paying ex-CIA officers to build a spy empire
Observer, James Clapper tells CNN Donald Trump is Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin asset
The Raw Story, Heather Heyer’s mom has to hide daughter’s grave from neo-Nazis
ThinkProgress, J20 protesters acquitted
CNN, El discurso antiinmigrantes de Trump ante la Academia del FBI
Opinion / Opiniones
Ben-Meir, Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Kirasirova, What Vladimir Putin really wants in the Middle East
Murado, Madrid and Barcelona need to talk but it’s not in the cards
Russell & Deloire, Has Interpol become a tool of oppression?
Khrushcheva, Profiles in Cowardice
Gessen, The most frightening aspect of Trump’s tax triumph
DNC, Report of the Unity Reform Commission (PDF)
Leahy, The Honduran election
Beluche, La crisis del progresismo y la ofensiva de la derecha en Latinoamérica
Riberiro, Fighting racism and sexism in post-coup Brazil
Antinori, Las designaciones de magistradas
Gandásegui, Hay que reemplazar a los agónicos partidos políticos
Blades, Apuntes desde la esquina
Sagel, No preguntes qué va a pasar
Culture / Cultura
Moyers, Farewell
The Intercept, New NY Times publisher has an unusual admirer
BBC, Anita Hill to chair Hollywood harassment commission
EFE, Yoko Ono muestra su faceta más social y feminista
Público, Archiva la causa contra la virgen drag del carnaval de Las Palmas
MLive.com, Inside Detroit’s “Motown Mansion”
Univision, Los hispanos en el EEUU pierden el español
The Washington Post, UNESCO recognizes Panama’s hats
