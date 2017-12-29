The Panama News blog links, December 29, 2017



Calypso for this publication’s 23rd birthday and its editor’s 65th

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

gCaptain, PONANT orders world’s first icebreaking cruise ship

La Estrella, Air China preparando vuelo inaugural de marzo

DW, Germany and Switzerland to help build coast-to-coast railway in South America

La Estrella, Varela recibió a chinos interesados en la construcción del tren

Sports / Deportes

BBC, Northern Ireland to play Panama and Costa Rica in friendly games

MLSoccer, Román Torres is the 2017 Latino del Año

TVN: Con oro en futsal, Panamá se despide de los Centroamericanos

Abdul-Jabbar, The NBA has surpassed the NFL as America’s league of the future

Economy / Economía

Telemetro, Ejecutivo aprueba ajuste de 6.5 % al salario mínimo

The Guardian, EU to force firms to reveal true owners in wake of Panama Papers

DeVore, Odebrecht’s original sins

EFE, Odebrecht confiesa participación en otro cartel para manipular licitaciones

La Estrella, FCC y su red de coimas en Panamá

ANP, Cancelan licencia de NG Power para planta de gas

The Intercept, Puerto Rico homeowners brace for another disaster: foreclosures

La Prensa, La OCDE pone su mirada sobre los regímenes especiales

The Intercept, Killing net neutrality has brought on a new call for public broadband

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Science Daily, Boat traffic threatens the survival of Bocas del Toro dolphins

Phys.org, Jaguar conservation depends on neighbors’ attitudes

Mongabay, Scientists determine there are seven species of silky anteater, not one

Sayer, The common English Anglo-Saxon origin is a myth

Xinhua, World’s first ‘solar-panel highway’ in China recharges electric cars

Tecake, Soft and flexible bulletproof graphene is harder than diamond

Mongabay, New checklist catalogs every vascular plant in the Americas

News / Noticias

La Estrella, Diputados suplentes habilitados para designar a magistradas

CBC, Canadian pilot killed in small plane crash in Panama

TVN, Cambian detención preventiva a ‘Pipo’ Virzi en caso Financial Pacific

Newsroom Panama, Frank De Lima released on bail

US News, Mexican ex-governor to be extradited from Panama January 4

La Estrella, Más de 1,500 extranjeros retenidos en operativos migratorios

TVN, Pacientes en Colón son trasladados en neveras tras inundaciones

La Estrella, Panamá se abstiene de votar en la ONU sobre Jerusalén

The Guardian, Fujimori pardoned

Committee to Protect Journalists, Record number of journalists jailed in 2017

DW, Spain begins police withdrawal from Catalonia

Foreign Policy, UAE is paying ex-CIA officers to build a spy empire

Observer, James Clapper tells CNN Donald Trump is Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin asset

The Raw Story, Heather Heyer’s mom has to hide daughter’s grave from neo-Nazis

ThinkProgress, J20 protesters acquitted

CNN, El discurso antiinmigrantes de Trump ante la Academia del FBI

Opinion / Opiniones

Ben-Meir, Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Kirasirova, What Vladimir Putin really wants in the Middle East

Murado, Madrid and Barcelona need to talk but it’s not in the cards

Russell & Deloire, Has Interpol become a tool of oppression?

Khrushcheva, Profiles in Cowardice

Gessen, The most frightening aspect of Trump’s tax triumph

DNC, Report of the Unity Reform Commission (PDF)

Leahy, The Honduran election

Beluche, La crisis del progresismo y la ofensiva de la derecha en Latinoamérica

Riberiro, Fighting racism and sexism in post-coup Brazil

Antinori, Las designaciones de magistradas

Gandásegui, Hay que reemplazar a los agónicos partidos políticos

Blades, Apuntes desde la esquina

Sagel, No preguntes qué va a pasar

Culture / Cultura

Moyers, Farewell

The Intercept, New NY Times publisher has an unusual admirer

BBC, Anita Hill to chair Hollywood harassment commission

EFE, Yoko Ono muestra su faceta más social y feminista

Público, Archiva la causa contra la virgen drag del carnaval de Las Palmas

MLive.com, Inside Detroit’s “Motown Mansion”

Univision, Los hispanos en el EEUU pierden el español

The Washington Post, UNESCO recognizes Panama’s hats

