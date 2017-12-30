¿Wappin? Birthday music at the edge of the apocalypse

SM y OH
Generals José de San Martín and Bernardo O’Higgins lead the Liberation Army across the Andes to take the battle to larger Spanish forces. ~ Los generales José de San Martín y Bernardo O’Higgins conducen al Ejército Libertador a través de los Andes para llevar la batalla a fuerzas españolas más grandes.

Birthday music at the edge of the apocalypse
Música de cumpleaños al borde del apocalipsis

Children of the Light – Suite for the Americas
https://youtu.be/TO5zPbf0SJw

Eric Burdon – We Love You Lil
https://youtu.be/GH0lxuoqEoM

Zoé – Labios Rotos
https://youtu.be/7h2ryr_uUEs

Cyndi Lauper – True Colors
https://youtu.be/LPn0KFlbqX8

Peter Gabriel – San Jacinto
https://youtu.be/t1IxE6z1tjo

Peter Tosh – Downpressor Man
https://youtu.be/Wu59WhIN8rk

Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
https://youtu.be/kW3xDZrlBQs

The Staple Singers – If You’re Ready
https://youtu.be/6blBC9Vo904

Los Tigres del Norte – Corrido de AMLO 2017
https://youtu.be/W_zThG8YKhc

Joss Stone – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI

David Bowie – Heroes
https://youtu.be/AGOx0ZpMrrU

Rubén Blades & Jerry Garcia – Muevete
https://youtu.be/ZWfYew3s_Nw

10000 Maniacs – I’m not the man
https://youtu.be/Z3qHkJnYK4E

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart
https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk

Cafe Tacvba Vive Latino 2016 Completo
https://youtu.be/vVmEKqCuA9c

 

~ ~ ~
