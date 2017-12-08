¿Wappin? Día de la Madre

En este Día de la Madre ~ On this Mothers Day
Ela Band & Amalia Mondragón – Nuestro Juramento
https://youtu.be/ryhJpkjDhCM
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
Nina Simone – Ooh Ooh Child
https://youtu.be/6odkM5o038A
Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw
Grace Slick – Dreams
https://youtu.be/bv98M7iZwAI
Chrissie Hynde – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig
Carla Morrison – Disfruto
https://youtu.be/_ruEj-XK1lA
Mark Knopfler & Ruth Moody – Wherever I Go
https://youtu.be/kmWCAvCRJ1o
Dixie Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice
https://youtu.be/pIw0JL-O6mo
Lila Downs – Urge
https://youtu.be/N74oanqa9k8
Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw
Roger Waters & Sinéad O’Connor – Mother
https://youtu.be/z7CDj7Jr0eo
Enya – Boadicea
https://youtu.be/JKQwgpaLR6o
Haydée y Pablo Milanés – Para Vivir
https://youtu.be/icVs9bjxEvo
Mon Laferte – Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E
~ ~ ~
