¿Wappin? Día de la Madre

MAMA
Panamanian Mothers Day, December 8, is the Catholic faith’s Day of the Immaculate Conception.
El Día de la Madre Panameña, el 8 de diciembre, es el Día de la Inmaculada Concepción de la fe Católica.

En este Día de la Madre ~ On this Mothers Day

Ela Band & Amalia Mondragón – Nuestro Juramento
https://youtu.be/ryhJpkjDhCM

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Nina Simone – Ooh Ooh Child
https://youtu.be/6odkM5o038A

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw

Grace Slick – Dreams
https://youtu.be/bv98M7iZwAI

Chrissie Hynde – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Carla Morrison – Disfruto
https://youtu.be/_ruEj-XK1lA

Mark Knopfler & Ruth Moody – Wherever I Go
https://youtu.be/kmWCAvCRJ1o

Dixie Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice
https://youtu.be/pIw0JL-O6mo

Lila Downs – Urge
https://youtu.be/N74oanqa9k8

Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw

Roger Waters & Sinéad O’Connor – Mother
https://youtu.be/z7CDj7Jr0eo

Enya – Boadicea
https://youtu.be/JKQwgpaLR6o

Haydée y Pablo Milanés – Para Vivir
https://youtu.be/icVs9bjxEvo

Mon Laferte – Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E

 

~ ~ ~
