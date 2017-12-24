¿Wappin? Merry Christmas ~ Feliz Navidad

Church of the Nativity
Christmas Midnight Mass as the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Occupied Palestine. Photo by A. Morgan, Ecumenical Accompaniment Program in Palestine and Israel

Merry Christmas ~ Feliz Navidad

Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Panamá – Concierto de Navidad en Atalaya
https://www.youtu.be/aDWSLj79uIU

Aretha Franklin – The First Noël
https://youtu.be/1UTTg8oKU-E

Simone – Árvore de Natal na Lagoa
https://youtu.be/sdsr1aP_qQg

Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
https://youtu.be/xMtuVP8Mj4o

Dawit Getachew Kedus Let – Amharic Christmas song
https://youtu.be/fgNvm44OmWE

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Navidad en Panamá
https://youtu.be/264RUjyz7-Q

Patti Smith – O Holy Night
https://youtu.be/cZmc-44YHug

The Piano Guys – Carol of the Bells
https://youtu.be/e9GtPX6c_kg

Trinidad Steel Pan Christmas Parang Mix
https://youtu.be/MJwJiCN2rkc

Christmas songs in Arabic
https://youtu.be/0EuYXulMhhc

Luciano Pavarotti – Cantique de Noël, Montreal 1978
https://youtu.be/iM5IDFRRfaY

Georgiy Chelyabinsk Church Choir – Russian Christmas Carols
https://youtu.be/yzN7YJjqWpo

Johnny Cash & Family & Friends 1978 Christmas Show
https://youtu.be/QpRke1CPRXs

Julieta Venegas – Ya Vienen Los Reyes
https://youtu.be/coQMf8B0mqE

El Mesias de Händel
https://youtu.be/D5T3y4ljlTU

~ ~ ~
