¿Wappin? Merry Christmas ~ Feliz Navidad

Merry Christmas ~ Feliz Navidad
Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Panamá – Concierto de Navidad en Atalaya
https://www.youtu.be/aDWSLj79uIU
Aretha Franklin – The First Noël
https://youtu.be/1UTTg8oKU-E
Simone – Árvore de Natal na Lagoa
https://youtu.be/sdsr1aP_qQg
Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
https://youtu.be/xMtuVP8Mj4o
Dawit Getachew Kedus Let – Amharic Christmas song
https://youtu.be/fgNvm44OmWE
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Navidad en Panamá
https://youtu.be/264RUjyz7-Q
Patti Smith – O Holy Night
https://youtu.be/cZmc-44YHug
The Piano Guys – Carol of the Bells
https://youtu.be/e9GtPX6c_kg
Trinidad Steel Pan Christmas Parang Mix
https://youtu.be/MJwJiCN2rkc
Christmas songs in Arabic
https://youtu.be/0EuYXulMhhc
Luciano Pavarotti – Cantique de Noël, Montreal 1978
https://youtu.be/iM5IDFRRfaY
Georgiy Chelyabinsk Church Choir – Russian Christmas Carols
https://youtu.be/yzN7YJjqWpo
Johnny Cash & Family & Friends 1978 Christmas Show
https://youtu.be/QpRke1CPRXs
Julieta Venegas – Ya Vienen Los Reyes
https://youtu.be/coQMf8B0mqE
El Mesias de Händel
https://youtu.be/D5T3y4ljlTU
~ ~ ~
