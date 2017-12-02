¿Wappin? Things for old hippies who also listen to newer stuff

0
DL
Demi Lovato. Wikimedia photo.

Things for old hippies who also listen to newer stuff

Cosas para hippies viejos que también escuchan cosas más recientes

Raquel Sofía – Tenemos Historia
https://youtu.be/EioKR8E25p8

Bob Marley – Burnin’ And Lootin’
https://youtu.be/za01QWLXisQ

Carlos Garnett – Banks Of The Nile
https://youtu.be/OyQk2VYcdpU

K.T. Oslin – 80’s Ladies
https://youtu.be/Gv_hFMgwvu0

David Gilmour – Sorrow
https://youtu.be/FdPxzLWCPj0

Rubén Blades – El padre Antonio y su monaguillo Andrés
https://youtu.be/GL8x1AaUBVc

Demi Lovato – Tell Me You Love Me
https://youtu.be/SM1w9PEQOE8

Hozier – To Be Alone
https://youtu.be/ZcDxk9CSTo8

Avril Lavigne – Keep Holding On
https://youtu.be/MmukW1sNlIk

Lana Del Rey – White Mustang
https://youtu.be/F4ELqraXx-U

The Coasters – Down in Mexico
https://youtu.be/Kahp_kmOFzQ

The Chamanas – Dulce Mal
https://youtu.be/n-SluhuT7xE

Willie Dixon – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/6jW5kUZk0WQ

Neil Young – Cowgirl In The Sand
https://youtu.be/3fAXl97-RFg

Blind Faith in Hyde Park 1969
https://youtu.be/YfAHsiTHWfQ

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

 

bw donor button

FB_2

Tweet

vote final

BUC2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here