¿Wappin? Things for old hippies who also listen to newer stuff

Things for old hippies who also listen to newer stuff
Cosas para hippies viejos que también escuchan cosas más recientes
Raquel Sofía – Tenemos Historia
https://youtu.be/EioKR8E25p8
Bob Marley – Burnin’ And Lootin’
https://youtu.be/za01QWLXisQ
Carlos Garnett – Banks Of The Nile
https://youtu.be/OyQk2VYcdpU
K.T. Oslin – 80’s Ladies
https://youtu.be/Gv_hFMgwvu0
David Gilmour – Sorrow
https://youtu.be/FdPxzLWCPj0
Rubén Blades – El padre Antonio y su monaguillo Andrés
https://youtu.be/GL8x1AaUBVc
Demi Lovato – Tell Me You Love Me
https://youtu.be/SM1w9PEQOE8
Hozier – To Be Alone
https://youtu.be/ZcDxk9CSTo8
Avril Lavigne – Keep Holding On
https://youtu.be/MmukW1sNlIk
Lana Del Rey – White Mustang
https://youtu.be/F4ELqraXx-U
The Coasters – Down in Mexico
https://youtu.be/Kahp_kmOFzQ
The Chamanas – Dulce Mal
https://youtu.be/n-SluhuT7xE
Willie Dixon – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/6jW5kUZk0WQ
Neil Young – Cowgirl In The Sand
https://youtu.be/3fAXl97-RFg
Blind Faith in Hyde Park 1969
https://youtu.be/YfAHsiTHWfQ
~ ~ ~
