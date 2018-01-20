Cinta Costera cats

Notice that the tip of one of this cat’s ears has been clipped? That’s the sign that Spay Panama has neutered it and released it back to the place from whence it was caught.

Cinta Costera cats

photos by Eric Jackson

 

Many of these cats are feral — they have never lived in a house and would not adapt to becoming a pet.

 

Ancon Hill in the background.

 

From another perspective, the Presidencia and the San Francisco Church in the distance. The cats are a part of the urban environment and if removed from a habitat, what generally happens is that more move in.

 

