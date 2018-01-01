THAT wasn’t much of a New Year’s party…

Lost New Year’s in Bocas

photos by the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN), note by Eric Jackson

Perhaps it will be an interesting investigation. On the afternoon of December 31, two launches with 24 passengers aboard set out from Isla Colon for Cayo Zapatilla. They didn’t get there. By various sketchy accounts, the boats took on water in the heavy seasonal chop and ended up adrift. The National Aeronaval Service, essentially Panama’s combined air patrol and coast guard, was alerted and spent the night looking. In the morning a SENAN chopper spotted what looked like two beached launches and a group of people on the beach of a less populated part of Isla Colon. They checked it out and sure enough. Everyone was safe and sound, but they missed their party. They got back to from whence they started out after a night of some adventure but apparently little revelry. Surely SENAN had some maritime traffic cop sorts questions for the launch operators.

~ ~ ~

