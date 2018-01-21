The Panama News blog links, January 21, 2018

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Hellenic Shipping News, Fitting in the new locks

Seatrade, Suez rolls out rebates for crude tankers

Video, Inferno on Panama-flag Iranian tanker off of China

Reuters, China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty

Military.com, US Coast Guard wants a private prison ship

The Australian, Is China’s New Silk Road a one-way street?

Sports / Deportes

Pro Soccer USA, Torres close to new contract with Sounders

Metro Libre, Penedo se reporta al fin

Myambo, The crippling cycle of hosting big sporting events

Economy / Economía

Reuters, EU to remove Panama from financial blacklist

La Estrella, China y Panamá finalizan en marzo análisis para la negociación de TLC

AP, Panama Hotel votes to drop Trump – but his company won’t go

La Estrella, La Estrella de Panamá vuelve a circular los fines de semana

Reuters, Panama probes Blue Apple graft network

La Prensa, Odebrecht atraida por obras en Parque Omar

Kirk, World Bank phases out its support for fossil fuels

Galbraith, What Trump’s tax cut really means for the US economy

Xinhua, DHL introduces new indicator for world trade

EFE, Mark Zuckerberg urge al Congreso de EEUU a salvar a DACA

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Medical Xpress, Panama Canal was the gateway of deadly fungus migration

Telemetro, ¿El café como solución para preservar el Canal de Panamá?

National Zoo, Smithsonian releases endangered frogs in Panama

La Estrella, El jaguar desaparece de las riberas del Canal de Panamá

Economic Times of India, Climate change linked to more flowery forests

Science, Single blood test can screen for multiple types of cancer

EarthSky, Drone recon finds ancient Silk Road irrigation system

News / Noticias

Washington Blade, Panama hints that it will heed ruling on same-sex marriages

La Estrella, Cuestionan a Saint Malo por inclinación a favor de la CIDH

Telemetro, Pareja gay se casa en residencia del embajador británico en Panamá

NPR, US ambassador to Panama resigns

ABC: Servicemen reprimanded for bringing women to hotel during Pence’s visit

La Estrella, Legalización, ¿panacea o paliativo?

Newsweek, Mexican marines executed three US citizens

The Guardian, Mexico’s leftist frontrunner laughs off Russian stooge jibes

EFE, Nasralla dice en diálogo con Hernández deberían participar la ONU o la OEA

BBC, Deadly violence over disputed Honduras election result

AFP, Capturan en EEUU a excandidato presidencial vinculado a caso Odebrecht

The Guardian, US border patrol routinely sabotages water left for migrants

Opinion / Opiniones

Atwood, Am I a bad feminist?

Boff, The Earth’s future will not come from heaven

Hutton, Capitalism’s new crisis

Devore, Odebrecht’s original sins

Lakoff, Ten rules for resistance against Trump

Bracho, Esos países feos

Smilde, Should the United States attack Venezuela?

Tannenbaum, The impact of Peru’s political turmoil

Castro, Puerto Rico: La alternativa frente al naufrago

United Nations, Committee on the Rights of the Child considers report of Panama

LC / TI, Cumplimiento de los compromisos del Pacto de Estado por la Justicia

Sagel, En el reino de todavía

Culture / Cultura

A long Facebook thread on polleras, race, culture and Panamanian history

Indiana Daily Student, Indiana students bring dance program to Panamanian kids

TVN, Tarde en el museo el 3 de febrero en Penonomé

El País: ‘Días de Luz’, la película que busca unir a Centroamérica

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.