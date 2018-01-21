The Panama News blog links, January 21, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Hellenic Shipping News, Fitting in the new locks
Seatrade, Suez rolls out rebates for crude tankers
Video, Inferno on Panama-flag Iranian tanker off of China
Reuters, China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty
Military.com, US Coast Guard wants a private prison ship
The Australian, Is China’s New Silk Road a one-way street?
Sports / Deportes
Pro Soccer USA, Torres close to new contract with Sounders
Metro Libre, Penedo se reporta al fin
Myambo, The crippling cycle of hosting big sporting events
Economy / Economía
Reuters, EU to remove Panama from financial blacklist
La Estrella, China y Panamá finalizan en marzo análisis para la negociación de TLC
AP, Panama Hotel votes to drop Trump – but his company won’t go
La Estrella, La Estrella de Panamá vuelve a circular los fines de semana
Reuters, Panama probes Blue Apple graft network
La Prensa, Odebrecht atraida por obras en Parque Omar
Kirk, World Bank phases out its support for fossil fuels
Galbraith, What Trump’s tax cut really means for the US economy
Xinhua, DHL introduces new indicator for world trade
EFE, Mark Zuckerberg urge al Congreso de EEUU a salvar a DACA
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Medical Xpress, Panama Canal was the gateway of deadly fungus migration
Telemetro, ¿El café como solución para preservar el Canal de Panamá?
National Zoo, Smithsonian releases endangered frogs in Panama
La Estrella, El jaguar desaparece de las riberas del Canal de Panamá
Economic Times of India, Climate change linked to more flowery forests
Science, Single blood test can screen for multiple types of cancer
EarthSky, Drone recon finds ancient Silk Road irrigation system
News / Noticias
Washington Blade, Panama hints that it will heed ruling on same-sex marriages
La Estrella, Cuestionan a Saint Malo por inclinación a favor de la CIDH
Telemetro, Pareja gay se casa en residencia del embajador británico en Panamá
NPR, US ambassador to Panama resigns
ABC: Servicemen reprimanded for bringing women to hotel during Pence’s visit
La Estrella, Legalización, ¿panacea o paliativo?
Newsweek, Mexican marines executed three US citizens
The Guardian, Mexico’s leftist frontrunner laughs off Russian stooge jibes
EFE, Nasralla dice en diálogo con Hernández deberían participar la ONU o la OEA
BBC, Deadly violence over disputed Honduras election result
AFP, Capturan en EEUU a excandidato presidencial vinculado a caso Odebrecht
The Guardian, US border patrol routinely sabotages water left for migrants
Opinion / Opiniones
Atwood, Am I a bad feminist?
Boff, The Earth’s future will not come from heaven
Hutton, Capitalism’s new crisis
Devore, Odebrecht’s original sins
Lakoff, Ten rules for resistance against Trump
Bracho, Esos países feos
Smilde, Should the United States attack Venezuela?
Tannenbaum, The impact of Peru’s political turmoil
Castro, Puerto Rico: La alternativa frente al naufrago
United Nations, Committee on the Rights of the Child considers report of Panama
LC / TI, Cumplimiento de los compromisos del Pacto de Estado por la Justicia
Sagel, En el reino de todavía
Culture / Cultura
A long Facebook thread on polleras, race, culture and Panamanian history
Indiana Daily Student, Indiana students bring dance program to Panamanian kids
TVN, Tarde en el museo el 3 de febrero en Penonomé
El País: ‘Días de Luz’, la película que busca unir a Centroamérica
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.