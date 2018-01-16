Lifestyle Traffic issue, Interior-style January 16, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter This colt seems unused to “the drill.” Saying “Get in the truck!” won’t work, in any language… photos by Eric Jackson A bucket of oats, a stick — none of that would convince him. He resisted for more than half an hour before he was coaxed into stepping onto the back of the pickup. Finally he was aboard, so that he and the truck could get out of — or actually onto — the road. After that the dogs reclaimed their usual dibs and THEY took over the road. ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related