Traffic issue, Interior-style

0
horse 1
This colt seems unused to “the drill.”

Saying “Get in the truck!” won’t work, in any language…

photos by Eric Jackson

 

horse 2
A bucket of oats, a stick — none of that would convince him.

 

horse 3
He resisted for more than half an hour before he was coaxed into stepping onto the back of the pickup.

 

horse 4
Finally he was aboard, so that he and the truck could get out of — or actually onto — the road. After that the dogs reclaimed their usual dibs and THEY took over the road.

 

~ ~ ~
