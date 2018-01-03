Varela’s speech to the legislature / Discurso de Varela en la Asamblea

The best war is the one not fought

President Varela’s address to the National Assembly

Good morning to all:

Fulfilling with the constitutional mandate, I come before this Honorable Assembly to present the annual report of the Government that I am honored to preside and I start my message by wishing all Panamanians a year 2018 full of peace and prosperity, inviting you to continue together to build a better future for all Panamanians upon the experiences, victories and defeats of the past.

On July 2014, when I took possession before the Panamanian people as President, I assumed with great humility the commitment to install an honest and transparent government that respects the balance by which the people had voted in the elections and invests the country’s wealth to improve the quality of life of all Panamanians without distinction of any kind.

So thanks to your support and that of the Panamanian people, I have governed Panama for 42 months with respect, dialogue, peace and transparency. I invite you to continue working for the next 18 months in the same way.

Six months ago in this Assembly I emphasized that I am a man of peace, aware that the best war is the one not fought, but that I am always willing to fight the necessary battles to advance in an agenda that brings social peace, progress and prosperity for all Panamanians.

Today I ratify my commitment to the balance that must be in a democracy that does not mean that I will accept disrespect or blackmail of senseless leaderships that led this country to confrontation.

We live in a new era of our democracy, where the strength of the State is only used to face the problems that affect the people. Persecution, the violation of privacy, of which I was a victim as well as my family, companies and followers, are part of the past.

In these 42 months there has been no repetition of the repression that occurred in Changuinola, San Felix and Colon, which left so much pain throughout the country. Now those who generated these clashes in effect try to promote discord, restlessness and pessimism in the population.

The opposition is important in any democracy, but it must understand that its main adversary is the problems that affect the people. The debate of ideas is constructive. All are in their right to disagree, but it is not right to attack the image of Panama every day.

Politics is not the dispute for power, it is the use of power in the pursuit of the common good.

I will not allow the ghosts of the narcopolitics and corruption to return and impede the future of Panama, nor leaders who face justice in cases of corruption or are fugitives from local and international justice, who want to take the country to the route of uncertainty in which they find themselves. I am ready to fight another battle if necessary to defend our democracy and our country.

I welcome the citizens who are now joining the fight against corruption, a battle that we started as a group of young leaders many years ago.

To paraphrase the message of a popular movie, I tell you: this war against corruption is not going to be won by destroying what we hate but by saving what we love, which is our Nation and our People.

Panamanian people:

In these three years and six months of government we have worked with delivery and vision of State looking for the welfare of all Panamanians, that is why we were able to increase the universal scholarship; take the benefit of the $120 Program from 70 to 65; doubled the salary of the teachers from $650 to $1,300; increased the salary of nurses, doctors and health personnel by 30%; increased the salary of the members of the Police Force and the minimum salary of the government officials to $600.

We have advanced in projects such as Techos de Esperanza, Basic Sanitation, new schools and construction of 2,000 kilometers of roads, $11 billion tendered and awarded with transparency, works that generate jobs and movement in the national economy in all provinces and comarcas of the country.

All this we have achieved without raising a single tax, lowering the deficit from 5.5% to 1.0%, complying with the fiscal responsibility law.

This is the value of an honest government.

The year 2017 was successful for Panama and the Panamanians, one of the most important international events and with positive consequences for our country is the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Another important achievement is the CEPADEM with which we are doing justice to 660,000 Panamanians, returning $360 million that correspond to the third part of the 13th month that was owed more than 40 years ago, that no post-dictatorship government dared to give back.

As of 15 January we will reactivate the massive delivery of CEPADEM throughout the country.

This return is made thanks to the tenacious work of the Public Ministry and those brave prosecutors who today are attacked for doing their job, which is to recover the people¿s legacy.

25,000 Panamanian families — 1,020 in Colon and 360 in Santiago de Veraguas — are moving into their new homes, and today Colon has a new marine promenade.

We will build 87,000 more houses and we will surpass the goal of 100,000 houses for Panamanians.

In Colon the condemned houses are disappearing and in Veraguas, the squatter settlements.

Techos de Esperanza continues to transform lives like the Archibold family in Colon and the Pinzón family in Santiago

In 2017, with an investment of $298 million, we completed the construction of 312 kilometers of roads throughout the country.

In an unprecedented measure, it was arranged in common agreement with the company Mi Bus to reduce the fare of the Metrobus in the north and south corridors, now it costs 75¢.

We tendered the construction of the 4th bridge over the Panama Canal, the Beaches Corridor, the expansion of the Bridge of the Americas Highway to the Arraijan – La Chorrera Road, the new Gamboa and Howard water treatment plants and the North and East Hydraulic rings. All these works begin construction this year.

We reactivated the economy of Baru with the installation of the Banapiña company, which will invest $100 million in seven years, generating 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs.

This is equitable distribution of the country’s wealth and social justice for those who had been forgotten for decades.

We have significantly reduced the surgical delay in the public health system. From July 2017 to date, the Social Security has made more than 11,700 operations that were pending and the hospitals of the Ministry of Health have reduced by 80% the surgical delay. We will continue working until reaching the goal.

Improving the supply and distribution of energy in the country we completed the construction of Line 3 of electric transmission and in 2018 we will tender line 4 and the development of Chan II.

The results of our government plan are being seen and this 2018 will be important in the delivery of works to Panamanians:

On January 11 we will inaugurate the expansion of the Santiago David road and at the end of the month the Inter-American Highway that runs from Agua Fria to Yaviza in Darien, which will consolidate Darien as this country’s agricultural reserve.

On March 5 I will inaugurate the new School Colinas of Pacora, starting the 2018 school year, it will be the first fully bilingual public school in the country.

On March 23 we will attend the novenas game between the Chiriqui and Herrera in the new Kenny Serracin stadium and very soon we will deliver the Calvin Byron stadium in Bocas del Toro, Flaco Bala Hernandez in Los Santos and Juan Demostenes Arosemena in Panama.

During 2018 we will witness the culmination of the Urban Renewal Project of Colon and the move of 5,000 families to their new home; the delivery of the Project Ciudad Esperanza of Arraiján and the last phase of San Antonio in Veraguas.

The gas plant located in Colon, which was tendered and built in this administration and which will generate 350 megawatts of energy, will start operations.

We will finish the construction of the Anita Moreno hospital in Los Santos and the ones in Colon, Meteti and Bugaba, we will have great advances in the City of Health and we will begin the construction of the National Oncology Hospital.

We will finish the Amador Convention Center, advance in the construction of the Cruise Port and we will deliver the new Tocumen International Airport.

We will tender the extension of line 1 to Villa Zaíta and of Line 2 to Tocumen Airport and line 3 to Arraiján and Chorrera.

The year 2018 will witness the culmination of Line 2 of the Metro which will benefit more than 500 thousand Panamanians.

In 2019, the company Minera Panama will begin copper production, generating significant revenues for the country.

Deputies and authorities present:

Peace, tolerance and respect are the main pillars of our growth and development as a Nation.

Our economy maintains a sustained growth, inflation is at 0.9%. This year the economy grew 5.6% and it is projected that by 2018 it will remain the same.

In this administration, economic growth is according to Panamanian purchasing power, not on the basis of speculation.

The Panamanian economy has been strengthened from its bases, so I call on the owners of the media: show respect and understand that if the screens reflect the problems of the country, it is also important that you also publish the positive results that are achieved thanks to the honest work of all Panamanians, which is also reflected in the results of your companies.

During the last 10 years the economy of the country has been driven by mega projects such as the expansion of the Panama Canal, the Donoso Mine, line 1 and 2 of the Metro; in the coming years, line 3 and the Fourth Bridge over the Panama Canal, works that will also be engines of growth.

We visualize the Panama – David train as another mega project that will be added to these, so this year we will begin studies for its design.

Panama continues to lead statistics as the safest country in the region. Despite the uncontrolled increase in drug production and trafficking, we had a record year of seizures and we were able to maintain a downward trend in crime, although I admit it was slight.

We will continue working with a firm hand against crime.

In 2018 we will see the positive effects of the Urban Mobility Plan, with the extension of corridors and implementation of inverted lanes during peak hours, the arrival of new buses and trains that will expand the capacity of the Metro; and the unification of the fares of the metro and metro bus.

I have presented before this Assembly the nomination of two honest, professionally and ethically solvent women to occupy the position of Magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice. I know that they have the capacity to contribute to the transformation of the Panamanian judicial system. That, together with two judges with long careers in the system for Alternate Magistrates, guarantees high standards of professionalism, independence, technical and ethical capacity.

This will be a decisive year to get the administration of justice that Panama requires, to close this dark chapter of our history, that make those responsible accept their faults, to return the the people’s legacy they took and to move ahead — reconciled and united as a single people — towards the electoral contest.

The battle that is being waged against corruption in Panama will be a case study in recovering funds diverted from the Panamanian people, without affecting the works in progress, jobs or innocent people.

Law 4 of 2017, approved by you, opened the way for the recovery of assets and reconciliation in this country. Many have welcomed it, as it frees their families from being held hostage for the mistakes made and returns the ill-gotten money. To those who still defy the State, thinking that they will be able to buy justice or the elections I tell them they are wrong. In the end the State always wins.

Impunity is not an option. We cannot allow interests alien to those of the State to divert the mission of doing justice for the Panamanian people.

Corruption benefits the elite who steal the country’s future. An honest management of State resources allows people to progress, the middle class to grow and creates opportunities for all. Panamanians must define the path we wish to travel: return to corruption or continued construction of a country where honesty and transparency in the management of State resources is an unbreakable rule.

Panamanians all:

Our team managed to qualify for the World Cup 2018. In the month of June we will see our flag for the first time in a World Cup. We are proud, as are all Panamanians.

Nobody celebrates defeats, only victories. On the field battles are not celebrated — they only fight to win, like our national team did. I call them to once again put on our Panama jersey and continue working together for this beautiful country.

With the same courage with which our team qualified on October 10, 2017, I will fight until the last second of my mandate so that our country lives in peace and moves forward safely into the future that we deserve.

During this year 2018 we have to prepare for the most important global event in our history, the celebration of World Youth Day 2019. I invite all Panamanians to work in unity so that this event is the success of an entire nation.

The vocation of Panama, sealed by our geographical position, has been to unite the world with crossing roads: the railroad, the Canal, the ports and airports. The country that unites the world cannot have its people divided.

Our flag is a symbol of unity and peace. In 1903 our heroes put aside political differences and built this country. Let us follow their example.

I make a respectful and firm call to stay united to solve the problems that affect our people, as we have done in these 42 months.

Thank you very much.

Discurso del Presidente

discurso del presidente Varela en la Asamblea Nacional

Buenos días a todos:

Cumpliendo con el mandato constitucional, vengo ante esta Honorable Asamblea a presentar el informe de gestión del Gobierno que me honro en presidir e inicio mi mensaje deseándole a todos los panameños un año 2018 lleno de paz y prosperidad, invitándolos a que sobre las experiencias, victorias y derrotas del pasado sigamos juntos construyendo un mejor futuro para todos los panameños.

El primero de julio de 2014, al tomar posesión ante el pueblo panameño como Presidente de la República, asumí con mucha humildad el compromiso de instalar un gobierno honesto y transparente, que respetara el balance por el cual el pueblo había votado en las elecciones e invirtiera las riquezas del país para mejorar la calidad de vida de todos los panameños sin distingo de ninguna clase.

De esa forma, gracias al respaldo de ustedes y del pueblo panameño, he gobernado Panamá por 42 meses, con respeto, diálogo, paz y transparencia; los invito a que sigamos trabajando los próximos 18 meses de la misma manera.

Hace seis meses en esta Asamblea recalqué que soy un hombre de paz, consciente de que la mejor guerra es la que no se pelea, pero que siempre estoy dispuesto a luchar las batallas necesarias para avanzar en una agenda que traiga paz social, progreso y prosperidad para todos los panameños.

Hoy ratifico mi compromiso con el equilibrio que debe haber en una democracia, eso no quiere decir que aceptaré el irrespeto o el chantaje de liderazgos insensatos que llevaron a este país a la confrontación.

Vivimos en una nueva era de nuestra democracia, donde la fuerza del Estado solo se utiliza para enfrentar los problemas que afectan al pueblo; la persecución, la violación a la privacidad, de la que fui víctima igual que mi familia, empresas y seguidores, son parte del pasado.

En estos 42 meses no se ha repetido la represión ocurrida en Changuinola, San Félix y Colón, que tanto dolor dejó en todo el país. Ahora quienes generaron estos choques intentan promover desacuerdos virtuales, desasosiego y pesimismo en la población.

La oposición es importante en toda democracia, pero debe entender que su adversario principal son los problemas que afectan al pueblo. El debate de ideas es constructivo, todos están en su derecho de discrepar, pero no es correcto atacar diariamente la imagen de Panamá.

La política no es la disputa por el poder, es el uso del poder en la búsqueda del bien común.

No voy a permitir que los fantasmas de la narco-política o la corrupción regresen y empantanen el futuro de Panamá, ni que dirigentes que enfrentan la justicia por casos de corrupción o son prófugos de la justicia local e internacional, quieran llevar al país por la ruta de la incertidumbre en que ellos se encuentran. Estoy listo para librar otra batalla si es necesario para defender nuestra democracia y nuestro país.

Doy la bienvenida a los ciudadanos que ahora se suman a la lucha contra la corrupción, batalla que junto a un grupo de jóvenes dirigentes iniciamos hace muchos años.

Parafraseando el mensaje de una película de moda, les digo: esta guerra contra la corrupción no la vamos a ganar destruyendo lo que odiamos sino salvando lo que amamos, que son nuestra Patria y nuestro Pueblo.

Pueblo panameño:

En estos tres años y seis meses de gobierno hemos trabajado con entrega y visión de Estado buscando el bienestar de todos los panameños, por eso pudimos aumentar la beca universal; llevar el beneficio del Programa de 120 a los 70 a 65 años; duplicar el salario de los maestros de 650 balboas a 1,300; aumentar el salario de las enfermeras, médicos y personal de salud en un 30%; incrementar el salario de los miembros de la Fuerza Pública y el salario mínimo de los funcionarios del gobierno a 600 balboas.

Hemos avanzado en proyectos como Techos de Esperanza, Sanidad Básica, nuevas escuelas y construcción de 2 mil kilómetros de carretera, son 11 mil millones de balboas licitados y adjudicados con transparencia, obras que generan empleos y movimiento en la economía nacional en todas las provincias y comarcas del país.

Todo esto lo hemos logrado sin subir un solo impuesto, bajando el déficit de 5.5% a 1.0%, cumpliendo con la ley de responsabilidad fiscal.

Este es el valor de un gobierno honesto.

El año 2017 fue exitoso para Panamá y los panameños, uno de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel internacional y con positivas consecuencias para nuestro país es el establecimiento de relaciones diplomáticas con la República Popular China.

Otro logro importante es el CEPADEM con el que estamos haciendo justicia a 660 mil panameños, devolviéndoles 360 millones de balboas que corresponden a la tercera partida del décimo tercer mes que se les debía hace más de 40 años, que ningún Gobierno post dictadura se atrevió a devolver.

A partir del 15 de enero reactivamos la entrega masiva de CEPADEM en todo el país.

Esta devolución se realiza gracias al trabajo tenaz del Ministerio Público y esas valientes fiscales que hoy son atacadas por hacer su trabajo que es recuperar el patrimonio del pueblo.

25 mil familias panameñas, 1,020 en Colón y 360 en Santiago de Veraguas, se están mudando a sus casas nueva y Colón cuenta hoy con un nuevo paseo marino.

Construiremos 87 mil viviendas más y pasaremos la meta de 100 mil casas para los panameños.

En Colón están desapareciendo las casas condenadas y en Veraguas los asentamientos precaristas.

Techos de esperanza sigue transformando vidas como la de la familia Archibold en Colón y la familia Pinzón en Santiago

Aprobamos la Ley que reduce el impuesto de inmueble y ampliamos la cobertura de los intereses preferenciales a casas cuyo valor no exceda de los 120 mil balboas.

En el 2017, con una inversión de 298 millones de balboas culminamos la construcción de 312 kilómetros de carreteras en todo el país.

En una medida sin precedentes se dispuso en común acuerdo con la empresa Mi Bus reducir el pasaje del Metrobus en los corredores norte y sur, ahora cuesta 0.75 centavos.

Licitamos la construcción del 4to. Puente sobre el Canal de Panamá, el corredor de las playas, la ampliación de la Carretera Puente de las Américas a la Autopista Arraiján La Chorrera, las nuevas potabilizadoras de Gamboa y Howard y los anillos Hidráulico Norte y Este, todas estas obras inician construcción este año.

Reactivamos la economía del Barú con la instalación de la empresa Banapiña que invertirá 100 millones de balboas en 7 años, generando 3 mil empleos directos y 12 mil indirectos.

Esto es distribución equitativa de la riqueza del país y justicia social para quienes habían sido olvidados por décadas.

Hemos reducido significativamente la mora quirúrgica en el sistema de salud pública. Desde julio de 2017 a la fecha, la Caja del Seguro Social ha realizado más de 11,700 operaciones que estaban pendientes y los hospitales del Ministerio de Salud han disminuido en un 80% la mora quirúrgica. Seguiremos trabajando hasta alcanzar la meta.

Mejorando la oferta y distribución de energía del país culminamos la construcción de la Línea 3 de transmisión eléctrica y en el 2018 licitaremos la línea 4 y el desarrollo de Chan II.

Los resultados de nuestro plan de gobierno se están viendo y este 2018 será importante en la entrega de obras a los panameños:

El próximo 11 de enero inauguraremos la ampliación la carretera Santiago David y a finales del mes la Carretera Interamericana que va desde Agua Fría hasta Yaviza en Darién, que consolidará a Darién como la reserva agropecuaria del país.

El día 5 de marzo inauguraré la nueva Escuela de Colinas de Pacora dando inicio al año escolar 2018, será el primer colegio público totalmente bilingüe en el país.

El 23 de marzo asistiremos al juego entre las novenas de Chiriquí y Herrera en el nuevo estadio Kenny Serracín y muy pronto entregaremos el estadio Calvin Bayron en Bocas del Toro, Flaco Bala Hernández en Los Santos y el Juan Demóstenes Arosemena en Panamá.

Durante el año 2018 seremos testigos de la culminación del Proyecto de Renovación Urbana de Colón y la mudanza de 5 mil familias a su nuevo hogar; la entrega del Proyecto Ciudad Esperanza de Arraiján y la última fase de San Antonio en Veraguas.

Iniciará operaciones la Planta de Gas ubicada en Colón que generará 350 mega watts de energía, licitada y construida en esta administración.

Finalizaremos la construcción del hospital Anita Moreno en Los Santos, el de Colón, Metetí y Bugaba, tendremos grandes avances en la Ciudad de la Salud e iniciaremos la construcción del Hospital Oncológico Nacional.

Culminaremos el Centro de Convenciones de Amador y avanzaremos en la construcción del Puerto de Cruceros y entregaremos el nuevo Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen.

Licitaremos la extensión de la línea 1 hasta Villa Zaíta y de la Línea 2 al Aeropuerto de Tocumen y la línea 3 hasta Arraiján y Chorrera.

El año 2018 será testigo de la culminación de la Línea 2 del Metro que beneficiará a más 500 mil panameños.

En el 2019 la empresa Minera Panamá iniciará la producción de Cobre, generando ingresos importantes para el país.

Señores Diputados y autoridades presentes:

La paz, la tolerancia y el respeto son los principales pilares de nuestro crecimiento y del desarrollo como Nación.

Nuestra economía mantiene un crecimiento sostenido, la inflación está en 0.9%. Este año la economía creció 5.6% y se proyecta que para el año 2018 se mantendrá igual.

En esta administración el crecimiento económico va de acuerdo al poder adquisitivo del panameño no en base a la especulación.

La economía panameña se ha fortalecido desde sus bases, por eso hago un llamado a los dueños de los medios de comunicación, respeto y entiendo que las pantallas reflejen los problemas del país, pero es importante también que divulguen los resultados positivos que se logran gracias al trabajo honesto de todos los panameños, que también se refleja en los resultados de sus empresas.

Durante los últimos 10 años la economía del país ha sido impulsada por Mega proyectos como la ampliación del Canal de Panamá, la Mina de Donoso, la línea 1 y 2 del Metro; en los próximos años, la línea 3 y el Cuarto Puente sobre el Canal de Panamá, obras que también serán motores del crecimiento.

Visualizamos el tren de Panamá David como otro mega proyecto que se sumará a éstos, por lo cual este año iniciaremos los estudios para su diseño.

Panamá sigue liderando las estadísticas como el país más seguro de la Región, a pesar del aumento descontrolado de la producción y tráfico de drogas, tuvimos un año record de incautación y pudimos mantener, una tendencia a la baja en los delitos, aunque reconozco fue leve.

Continuaremos trabajando con mano firme contra el crimen.

En el año 2018 veremos los efectos positivos del Plan de Movilidad Urbana, con la ampliación de corredores e implementación de carril invertido en horas pico, la llegada de nuevos buses y trenes que ampliarán la capacidad del Metro; y la unificación de las tarifas del metro y metro bus.

He presentado ante esta Asamblea la postulación de dos mujeres honestas y solventes profesional y éticamente para ocupar el cargo de Magistradas de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, sé que tienen la capacidad de contribuir a la transformación del sistema de judicial panameño; que, junto a dos funcionarios judiciales de amplia trayectoria en el sistema para Magistrados Suplentes, garantiza altos estándares de profesionalismo, independencia, capacidad técnica y ética.

Este será un año decisivo para alcanzar la administración de justicia que requiere Panamá, para cerrar este capítulo oscuro de nuestra historia, que los responsables acepten sus faltas, devuelvan el patrimonio del pueblo que se llevaron y avanzar reconciliados, unidos como un solo pueblo hacia el torneo electoral.

La batalla que se está librando contra la corrupción en Panamá será un caso de estudio, se están recuperando fondos desviados al pueblo panameño, sin afectar las obras ni los empleos ni a la gente inocente.

La Ley 4 de 2017, aprobada por ustedes abrió el camino para la recuperación patrimonial y la reconciliación del país, muchos se han acogido a ella liberando a sus familias de ser rehenes de los errores cometidos y devolviendo el dinero mal habido; a los que aún desafían al Estado pensando que podrán comprar la justicia o el resultado de las elecciones les digo: están equivocados, al final el Estado siempre gana.

La impunidad no es una opción y no podemos permitir que intereses ajenos a los del Estado desvíen la misión de hacer justicia al pueblo panameño.

La corrupción beneficia a la élite que le roba el futuro al país; una administración honesta de los recursos del Estado permite a las personas progresar, a la clase media crecer y generar oportunidades para todos. Los panameños debemos definir cuál es el camino que deseamos transitar: volver a la corrupción o seguir construyendo un país donde la honestidad y la transparencia en el manejo de los recursos del Estado sea una regla inquebrantable.

Panameñas y Panameños todos:

Nuestra selección logró clasificar a la Copa Mundial 2018. En el mes de junio veremos por primera vez ondear nuestra bandera en una Copa Mundial de Fútbol. Nos sentimos orgullos, igual que todos los panameños.

Nadie celebra derrotas, sólo las victorias, en el campo no se celebran las batallas, sólo se lucha para ganar, al igual que lo hizo nuestra selección, los convoco a que una vez más nos pongamos la camisa de Panamá y sigamos trabajando unidos por este hermoso país.

Con el mismo coraje con el que nuestra selección clasificó el 10 de octubre de 2017, yo lucharé hasta el último segundo de mi mandato para que nuestro país viva en paz y avance seguro hacia el futuro que nos meceremos.

Durante este año 2018 nos toca prepararnos para el evento global más importante de nuestra historia, la celebración de la JMJ en el año 2019, invito a todos los panameños a que trabajemos en unidad para que este acontecimiento sea el éxito de toda una nación.

La vocación de Panamá sellada por nuestra posición geográfica ha sido la de unir al mundo con el camino de cruces, el ferrocarril, el Canal, los puertos y aeropuertos. El país que une al mundo no puede tener a su pueblo dividido.

Nuestra bandera es símbolo de unidad y paz, en 1903 nuestros próceres dejaron a un lado las diferencias políticas y construyeron este país, sigamos su ejemplo.

Hago un llamado respetuoso y firme a mantenernos unidos para resolver los problemas que afectan a nuestro pueblo, como lo hemos hecho en estos 42 meses.

Muchas Gracias

~ ~ ~

