¿Wappin? Celebrating his shitholes

0
zouk
Zouk musician Jocelyne Béroard. Wikimedia photo.

Our home – the whole world – is their shithole

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

León Larregui & Mon Laferte – Rue Vieille Du Temple
https://youtu.be/62WV4tFEh0Q

Youssou Ndour – Bul Nangu
https://youtu.be/jgcXf0QYIsU

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito
https://youtu.be/kJQP7kiw5Fk

Nneka & Joss Stone – Babylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE

Iggy Pop – Sunday
https://youtu.be/tjSnrDikc4M

Cienfue – Fumar Mata No Mata
https://youtu.be/GW9e-5gzlgY

Andreya Triana – That’s Alright With Me
https://youtu.be/k3sEd6h5C04

38 músicos con AMLO – La Bamba
https://youtu.be/ujcHGBYKIZw

Zahara – Mgodi
https://youtu.be/AM7HGx3vQhs

Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek

Of Monsters and Men – We Sink
https://youtu.be/dFRywBkXgdA

A.R. Rahman et al – Saans
https://youtu.be/VAt6TO2gdko

Rubén Blades – Patria
https://youtu.be/hWJHwshtdsM

Kassav’ Mega Mix
https://youtu.be/iC_-QPgIl_E

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

BUC7

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here