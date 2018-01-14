¿Wappin? Celebrating his shitholes

Our home – the whole world – is their shithole
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
León Larregui & Mon Laferte – Rue Vieille Du Temple
https://youtu.be/62WV4tFEh0Q
Youssou Ndour – Bul Nangu
https://youtu.be/jgcXf0QYIsU
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito
https://youtu.be/kJQP7kiw5Fk
Nneka & Joss Stone – Babylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE
Iggy Pop – Sunday
https://youtu.be/tjSnrDikc4M
Cienfue – Fumar Mata No Mata
https://youtu.be/GW9e-5gzlgY
Andreya Triana – That’s Alright With Me
https://youtu.be/k3sEd6h5C04
38 músicos con AMLO – La Bamba
https://youtu.be/ujcHGBYKIZw
Zahara – Mgodi
https://youtu.be/AM7HGx3vQhs
Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek
Of Monsters and Men – We Sink
https://youtu.be/dFRywBkXgdA
A.R. Rahman et al – Saans
https://youtu.be/VAt6TO2gdko
Rubén Blades – Patria
https://youtu.be/hWJHwshtdsM
Kassav’ Mega Mix
https://youtu.be/iC_-QPgIl_E
~ ~ ~
