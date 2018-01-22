¿Wappin? The blues just don’t translate to “los azules”

blue
Leadbelly dealt with such sorts in his time, too.

As blue as the blues get

Bessie Smith – Black Mountain Blues
https://youtu.be/zATPA5le7ZQ

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A

Nina Simone – Go To Hell
https://youtu.be/JZfjzMx57bs

Luther Allison – Bad News is Coming
https://youtu.be/W2NzWZtbi9g

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4

Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/ADKKaImqRlY

Jeff Beck & Joss Stone – I Put a Spell On You
https://youtu.be/bunNRu4mBbY

Lamorris Williams – Junk in your Trunk
https://youtu.be/_LD31Gc9Qok

King Curtis & Champion Jack Dupree – Poor Boy Blues
https://youtu.be/fd-37QTDxZA

Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me
https://youtu.be/nW9Cu6GYqxo

John Lee Hooker – Motor City’s Burning
https://youtu.be/fBhaiJ5YNiM

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Buddy Guy – The Garbage Man Blues
https://youtu.be/GkUbPaSwQZA

Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
https://youtu.be/VfGSd-tikH4

Lightnin’ Hopkins ‎– Soul Blues
https://youtu.be/Ikg38fS4eH0

 

