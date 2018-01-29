Wendy Reaman’s takes on Cocle’s Orange Fair

But of course. Eating natural Panamanian food — especially lots of oranges — is the way to the World Cup!

At the Orange Fair in Churuquita Grande

photos by Wendy Reaman

 

 

 WRCG3

 

 WRCG4

 

 WRCG5

 

 WRCG6

 

 WRCG7

 

 WRCG8

 

~ ~ ~
