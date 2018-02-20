The Panama News blog links, February 20, 2018

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, Tránsito de buques por el Canal aumentó 5% durante el 2017
Seatrade, Panama Canal LNG transits to increase by 50%
EFE, Librería flotante más grande del mundo llegará a Panamá
The Independent, First ship crosses Arctic in winter without an icebreaker
MacauHub, Brazil gives up on train line project suggested by China
Sports / Deportes
El Comercio, Bolillo preocupado por la condición física de Panamá
Telemetro, Cinco años en prisión para Celestino Caballero
La Estrella, Baloncesto: Panamá se afila para ser ganador
Economy / Economía
Xinhua, Colon Free Zone sees 24.7 percent rise in trade in January
La Estrella, Grado de Inversión de Panamá es calificado como ‘estable’ por Fitch
PR, First Quantum Minerals to expand copper mine
TI, Panama’s money laundering evolution
International Adviser, Panama Papers to net UK taxman extra £100m
The Economist, Why it’s hard to reduce informality in Latin America
Prensa Latina: Despite all, women’s workforce participation up in region
Telemundo, Pocos estadounidenses trabajan como temps de Trump
The Hill, Unilever threatens to pull social media ads
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Smithsonian, Celebrating the Tupper Library’s 50th birthday
Hakai Magazine, Caution: Whale Crossing
Science Magazine, Genes of ‘extinct’ Caribbean islanders found in living people
El País, La ciudad milenaria en México con tantos edificios como Manhattan
The Conversation, Prehistoric wine discovered in Sicilian caves
Science Magazine, Major mental illnesses share brain gene activity
The Conversation, How witnessing violence harms children’s mental health
Newsweek, Climate change: Animals have stopped turning white for winter
PNAS, Climate-change–driven accelerated sea-level rise detected
News / Noticias
Newsroom Panama: Fishermen’s double hit, snakes and bombs
Telemetro, PRD pospone su intento a reconfigurar Comisión de Credenciales
La Estrella, CSJ admite demanda contra la veda electoral
TVN, TE reconoce al FAD como partido político
Newsroom Panama, Gang shootout in polyclinic ER
La Prensa, Vertedero de Macaracas emite humo tóxico
Climate Liability News, Court rules that a safe climate is a human right
The Guardian, The Mexican bishop who negotiates with cartel bosses
Prensa Latina, AMLO ahead but it’s a long way from Mexicos’s elections
AFP, El presidente Temer militariza a Rio de Janeiro
El País, Fujimori será procesado por masacre
AFP, Marco Rubio dice que el mundo apoyaría un golpe en Venezuela
Politico, See how much your representative gets from the gun lobby
Huffington Post, Pennsylvania court redraws congressional map
The Intercept, Elizabeth Warren on the political changes she has been through
Opinion / Opiniones
Ben-Ami, The politics of national memory
Reich, Your three choices with Trump
Sachs, Ending America’s disastrous role in Syria
Gustafson, New energy empires
Gale, The State Department’s selective indignation
Isacson, White House budget reveals priorities for Latin America
Sylvester, Defending hope and freedom against fear and repression in Honduras
Chen Barría, Odebrecht era el poder dentro de Panamá
Beluche, Sobre despenalización de la marihuana
Blades, Apuntes desde La Esquina
Gómez, Lo que Martinelli nos dejó
Gandásegui, The silent US invasion of Panama
Sagel, Apostando a la paz
Culture / Cultura
AFP, Congos y Diablos en Nombre de Dios
ClaraMENTE, Año Nuevo Chino en Panamá
