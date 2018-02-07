The Panama News blog links, February 6, 2018



Otis Taylor, who will be playing at this year’s Boquete Jazz and Blues Festival

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Container volume at Panama ports up 10.1% in 2017

Ship & Bunker, Panama bunker oil sales up 15.6% in 2017

Seatrade, Panama and Chile team up over cruise routes

gCaptain, Pirates release RP-flag ship and its Indian crew in Gulf of Guinea

The Conversation, The Sanchi disaster: how accidents can make ships safer

The Intercept: Shipping business tied to McConnell and Chao shrouded offshore

Xinhua, China and Panama meet over proposed railroad project

Metro Libre, Aeropuerto Tocumen espera salida de 35.000 pasajeros en Carnaval

La Prensa, Panamá lanza licitación para optimizar el espacio aéreo

La Estrella, Panamá será sede de laAero Expo Panamá

Barbados Today, New Panama – Barbados air service coming in July

Sports / Deportes

PGATour.com, Langley wins Panama Championship

FEPAFUT, Suiza será rival de Panamá en partid preparatorio para el Mundial

Economy / Economía

Q24N, Panama car sales down 13.8% in 2017

La Prensa, Bolsa de Valores de Panamá negoció 27,8% menos en 2017

ABC, Swiss sanction Gazprombank in wake of Panama Papers revelations

Stiglitz, Post-Davos depression

The Atlantic, The perils of privatizing Puerto Rico’s PREPA power company

Eyes on Trade, US trade deficit up 5% in Trump’s first year

NPR, Taking the pulse of the US economy

Bloomberg, Wells Fargo hit with unusual ban on growth in Yellen’s final act

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, New fractal-like soft coral species discovered in Panama and Costa Rica

Mongabay, New dog-faced bats found in Panama and Ecuador

The New York Times, Lasers reveal a dense Maya civilization

Newsweek, Is China secretly building a hypersonic rail gun?

Univision, Reportan el descubrimiento de planetas fuera de nuestra galaxia

News / Noticias

La Estrella, Diputados pelean por control de la Comisión de Credenciales

Newsroom Panama, UN informed of Panama justice crisis

Telemetro, Panamá negó 40.7% de visas para extranjeros casados a nacionales

Ciudad de Saber: Panama parks, botannical gardens and related areas gathering

La Estrella, Mimito Arias dejará a Cambio Democrático

EFE, Piden investigar a Uribe por presuntos vínculos con masacres paramilitares

AFP, Anti-gay pastor vs. former labor minister in Costa Rica presidential runoff

E&N, América Latina: de la teología de la liberación a la teología de la prosperidad

Al Jazeera, Protests in Tegucigalpa during presidential inauguration

The Guardian, Ecuador limits presidential terms in blow to Correa

BBC, Peru’s Fujimori family feud deepens

WOLA, Inter-American Human Rights Court to consider Fujimori pardon

BBC, Mexico’s war on drugs: arrests fail to drive down violence

The Guardian, Trinidad’s jihadis

Reuters, FEMA contractor did not deliver Puerto Rico meals: lawmakers

Wired, Mueller’s investigation is larger – and further along – than you think

Time, Carter Page touted Kremlin contacts in 2013 letter

The Hill, Supreme Court rejects GOP move on Pennsylvania gerrymandering

The Intercept: Citing US prison conditions, UK court rejects extradition

Opinion / Opiniones

Countryman, Farewell address by a diplomat whom Trump fired

Facebook thread, Murrow and the present moment

Mother Jones, The creeping authoritarianism of Trumpocracy

Southern Poverty Law Center, US education on American slavery is lacking

Tyson & Mendonca, A People’s Democracy in America

Pierce, Where do Republicans go from here?

Weld, DACA: the agony of an uncertain path forward

OXFAM: Reward work, not wealth

Human Rights Watch, Latin America could lead the way for LGBT rights in 2018

Boff: No es ser petista, es ser justo y defender la democracia

Boeglin, Costa Rica – Nicaragua: La delimitación por la Corte Mundial

Cascante, Homofobia ganó el primer round electoral en Costa Rica

Beluche, El magnacidio de Remón

Yao: ¡Neutralidad, SÍ, maniobras militares NO!

La Estrella, La Doctrina Tillerson

López, Los panameñistas siguen los mismos métodos del PRD y el CD

Blades, Apuntes desde la esquina

Culture / Cultura

La Estrella, La comunidad China lista para celebrar ‘el año del Perro de Tierra’

Morenas de España, How to celebrate Black History wherever you are

