The Panama News blog links, February 6, 2018

Otis Taylor, who will be playing at this year’s Boquete Jazz and Blues Festival
The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Container volume at Panama ports up 10.1% in 2017
Ship & Bunker, Panama bunker oil sales up 15.6% in 2017
Seatrade, Panama and Chile team up over cruise routes
gCaptain, Pirates release RP-flag ship and its Indian crew in Gulf of Guinea
The Conversation, The Sanchi disaster: how accidents can make ships safer
The Intercept: Shipping business tied to McConnell and Chao shrouded offshore
Xinhua, China and Panama meet over proposed railroad project
Metro Libre, Aeropuerto Tocumen espera salida de 35.000 pasajeros en Carnaval
La Prensa, Panamá lanza licitación para optimizar el espacio aéreo
La Estrella, Panamá será sede de laAero Expo Panamá
Barbados Today, New Panama – Barbados air service coming in July
Sports / Deportes
PGATour.com, Langley wins Panama Championship
FEPAFUT, Suiza será rival de Panamá en partid preparatorio para el Mundial
Economy / Economía
Q24N, Panama car sales down 13.8% in 2017
La Prensa, Bolsa de Valores de Panamá negoció 27,8% menos en 2017
ABC, Swiss sanction Gazprombank in wake of Panama Papers revelations
Stiglitz, Post-Davos depression
The Atlantic, The perils of privatizing Puerto Rico’s PREPA power company
Eyes on Trade, US trade deficit up 5% in Trump’s first year
NPR, Taking the pulse of the US economy
Bloomberg, Wells Fargo hit with unusual ban on growth in Yellen’s final act
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, New fractal-like soft coral species discovered in Panama and Costa Rica
Mongabay, New dog-faced bats found in Panama and Ecuador
The New York Times, Lasers reveal a dense Maya civilization
Newsweek, Is China secretly building a hypersonic rail gun?
Univision, Reportan el descubrimiento de planetas fuera de nuestra galaxia
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Diputados pelean por control de la Comisión de Credenciales
Newsroom Panama, UN informed of Panama justice crisis
Telemetro, Panamá negó 40.7% de visas para extranjeros casados a nacionales
Ciudad de Saber: Panama parks, botannical gardens and related areas gathering
La Estrella, Mimito Arias dejará a Cambio Democrático
EFE, Piden investigar a Uribe por presuntos vínculos con masacres paramilitares
AFP, Anti-gay pastor vs. former labor minister in Costa Rica presidential runoff
E&N, América Latina: de la teología de la liberación a la teología de la prosperidad
Al Jazeera, Protests in Tegucigalpa during presidential inauguration
The Guardian, Ecuador limits presidential terms in blow to Correa
BBC, Peru’s Fujimori family feud deepens
WOLA, Inter-American Human Rights Court to consider Fujimori pardon
BBC, Mexico’s war on drugs: arrests fail to drive down violence
The Guardian, Trinidad’s jihadis
Reuters, FEMA contractor did not deliver Puerto Rico meals: lawmakers
Wired, Mueller’s investigation is larger – and further along – than you think
Time, Carter Page touted Kremlin contacts in 2013 letter
The Hill, Supreme Court rejects GOP move on Pennsylvania gerrymandering
The Intercept: Citing US prison conditions, UK court rejects extradition
Opinion / Opiniones
Countryman, Farewell address by a diplomat whom Trump fired
Facebook thread, Murrow and the present moment
Mother Jones, The creeping authoritarianism of Trumpocracy
Southern Poverty Law Center, US education on American slavery is lacking
Tyson & Mendonca, A People’s Democracy in America
Pierce, Where do Republicans go from here?
Weld, DACA: the agony of an uncertain path forward
OXFAM: Reward work, not wealth
Human Rights Watch, Latin America could lead the way for LGBT rights in 2018
Boff: No es ser petista, es ser justo y defender la democracia
Boeglin, Costa Rica – Nicaragua: La delimitación por la Corte Mundial
Cascante, Homofobia ganó el primer round electoral en Costa Rica
Beluche, El magnacidio de Remón
Yao: ¡Neutralidad, SÍ, maniobras militares NO!
La Estrella, La Doctrina Tillerson
López, Los panameñistas siguen los mismos métodos del PRD y el CD
Blades, Apuntes desde la esquina
Culture / Cultura
La Estrella, La comunidad China lista para celebrar ‘el año del Perro de Tierra’
Morenas de España, How to celebrate Black History wherever you are
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.