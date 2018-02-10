¿Wappin? Doo Wop for the Afterlife

0

Young Zappa

Is there doo wop after death?

The Ronettes – Be My Baby
https://youtu.be/yHFMPhrnSBU

Francisco Greaves – Necia De Mi Corazon
https://youtu.be/nl9P3f3DdKw

The Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack
https://youtu.be/Q8UKf65NOzM

The Cellos – Rang Tang Ding Dong
https://youtu.be/82FP4LRtLa8

The Tubes — Don’t Touch Me There
https://youtu.be/y8e0i_jwhK4

The Penguins – Earth Angel
https://youtu.be/VJcGi4-n_Yw

The Royalettes – It’s Gonna Take a Miracle
https://youtu.be/YlYIibIi3gY

The Edsels – Rama Lama Ding Dong
https://youtu.be/KStsPPgeka4

Lauryn Hill – That Thing
https://youtu.be/ubBrVNGaS2I

Frank Zappa – Love Of My Life
https://youtu.be/R6h2PnsA6Z0

The Shirelles – Baby It’s You
https://youtu.be/8clnxViHdp8

Danny Sandoval – Hardly See My Way
https://youtu.be/X426ejT_4t0

The Chantels – Maybe
https://youtu.be/IePTH1PWzAs

Fred Parris and The Satins – In the Still of the Night
https://youtu.be/fBT3oDMCWpI

Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl
https://youtu.be/yM_FCxUegzo

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

bw donor button

vote final

BUC rainbow

vote

FB_2

Tweet

SHARE
Previous articleAvnery, What the Hell?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here