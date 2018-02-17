¿Wappin? Music for those of us who aren’t THEM

Got what it takes to run such people out if they show up around you? Got what it takes to run their friends out of public offices? Got what it takes to educate a younger generation about who and what this is?

Music for those who won’t follow the worms

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q

Javiera Mena – Dentro de Ti
https://youtu.be/j6ptuDwUhW8

Lorde – Green Light
https://youtu.be/dMK_npDG12Q

Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
https://youtu.be/IJeVeGglNRk

Leslie Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/p1-Jr_JFI48

Rubén Blades – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/QYesawBbk0U

Norah Jones – Unchained Melody
https://youtu.be/TLaOBL40K5A

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/D5UP_fViUyA

Hello Seahorse! – No Es Que No Te Quiera
https://youtu.be/qm18G8dttL4

Champion Jack Dupree – Stack-O-Lee
https://youtu.be/bYn3ToT_e9c

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo

The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

John Lennon – Imagine
https://youtu.be/JDzQLQ952ZU

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk

Gato Barbieri Live From The Latin Quarter 2001
https://youtu.be/TgRkWkfnZ4E

 

~ ~ ~
