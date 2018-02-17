¿Wappin? Music for those of us who aren’t THEM

Music for those who won’t follow the worms
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q
Javiera Mena – Dentro de Ti
https://youtu.be/j6ptuDwUhW8
Lorde – Green Light
https://youtu.be/dMK_npDG12Q
Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
https://youtu.be/IJeVeGglNRk
Leslie Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/p1-Jr_JFI48
Rubén Blades – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/QYesawBbk0U
Norah Jones – Unchained Melody
https://youtu.be/TLaOBL40K5A
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/D5UP_fViUyA
Hello Seahorse! – No Es Que No Te Quiera
https://youtu.be/qm18G8dttL4
Champion Jack Dupree – Stack-O-Lee
https://youtu.be/bYn3ToT_e9c
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo
The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig
John Lennon – Imagine
https://youtu.be/JDzQLQ952ZU
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk
Gato Barbieri Live From The Latin Quarter 2001
https://youtu.be/TgRkWkfnZ4E
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.