¿Wappin? Music for those of us who aren’t THEM

Music for those who wo n’t follow the worms

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe

https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q

Javiera Mena – Dentro de Ti

https://youtu.be/j6ptuDwUhW8

Lorde – Green Light

https://youtu.be/dMK_npDG12Q

Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

https://youtu.be/IJeVeGglNRk

Leslie Gore – You Don’t Own Me

https://youtu.be/p1-Jr_JFI48

Rubén Blades – Pedro Navaja

https://youtu.be/QYesawBbk0U

Norah Jones – Unchained Melody

https://youtu.be/TLaOBL40K5A

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

https://youtu.be/D5UP_fViUyA

Hello Seahorse! – No Es Que No Te Quiera

https://youtu.be/qm18G8dttL4

Champion Jack Dupree – Stack-O-Lee

https://youtu.be/bYn3ToT_e9c

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo

The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You

https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

John Lennon – Imagine

https://youtu.be/JDzQLQ952ZU

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You

https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk

Gato Barbieri Live From The Latin Quarter 2001

https://youtu.be/TgRkWkfnZ4E

~ ~ ~

