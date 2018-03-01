The Panama News blog links, March 1, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Panama seeks to grow ship finance with new law
La Estrella, ACP se prepara para relanzar Corozal
World Maritime News, Transformation of how ports work coming
Xinhua, Chinese-designed bridge over Panama Canal 80% completed
South China Morning Post, Nicaragua’s stalled canal
Seatrade, MOI looks at northern route in MOU with Russia
The Conversation, Singapore makes its own Arctic moves
Caribbean Journal, New Panama-Brazil flights
Curacao Chronicle, Copa to start Panama-Barbados flights
Sports / Deportes
La Prensa, ¿Juego de Grandes Ligas en Panamá?
ESPN, Tauro bounces FC Dallas
Economy / Economía
The National, Varela looks for UAE sovereign fund investments here
Newsroom Panama, Trump Tower managers get pink slips from ministry
El Capital Financiero, Empresa china contempla fábrica de ensemblaje en Colón
InsightCrime, Task force points out gaps in Panama money laundering laws
Malaysian Digest, Panama aspires to be regional gateway for Chinese tourists
DW, América Latina: conflictos por el turismo médico
Bloomberg, SEC issues subpoenas in hunt for cryptocurrency fraud
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
UN Environment, Saving the jaguar
Treehugger, Panama’s swimming pygmy sloths take to the sea
Muy Interesante, Descubren que los cítricos tienen un origen asiático
Space.com, The Moon will get its own mobile phone network in 2019
Mongabay, Radar pícks up bats as climate change bellwether
The Washington Post, North Pole surges above freezing in mid-winter
News / Noticias
Reuters, US lawmakers question Trump ties to Panama project
La Estrella, La Corte ordenó suspender acciones sobre Comisión de Credenciales
Current, Retired Indiana doctor arrested in Panama
La Prensa, Continúa la espera para reactivar el caso Odebrecht
La Estrella, Policía Nacional construye iglesia de $495 mil en su sede principal
Telemetro, Protesta por corrida de toro en Chiriquí
El País, El discurso “anti-establishment” de Gustavo Petro
EFE, Uribe says criminal probe is politically motivated
El País, Temer tira la toalla en reforma de pensiones
The Guardian, Nieto’s US trip called off after telephone spat with Trump
La Opinión, USCIS: Estados Unidos ya no es una “nación de inmigrantes”
The New York Times, 2018 US primary elections calendar
The Intercept, DCCC goes after single-payer health care plans
AP, California Democratic Party won’t endorse Dianne Feinstein
The Daily Beast, Missouri GOP says Soros behind governor’s indictment
The Hill, Russia breached voter registration or information sites in seven states
Opinion / Opiniones
Gonzalez, Parkland high school student demands action on gun control
Douglas, The Democratic establishment is attacking progressive candidates
Cabán, Puerto Rico’s forever exodus
Khrushcheva, What Putin wants in Syria
Fischer, The Syrian time bomb
Álvarez, Oxfam and the British charities in the eye of the storm
Radsch, When fighting fake news aids censorship
González Rivero, Hacia un nuevo orden comunicacional del Sur
Video, Matrimonio gay en Panamá: ¿Cuestión de tiempo?
Vega, Panamá está estancado en la lucha contra la corrupción
Blades, Apuntes de la esquina
La Estrella, Democracia fallida
Culture / Cultura
Sagel, Panamá 500 años
Screen: ‘Zama’, ‘Killing Jesus’ to screen at IFF Panama
Remezcla: Panamanian artists helped birth reggaeton, then left behind
~ ~ ~
