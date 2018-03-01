The Panama News blog links, March 1, 2018

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Panama seeks to grow ship finance with new law

La Estrella, ACP se prepara para relanzar Corozal

World Maritime News, Transformation of how ports work coming

Xinhua, Chinese-designed bridge over Panama Canal 80% completed

South China Morning Post, Nicaragua’s stalled canal

Seatrade, MOI looks at northern route in MOU with Russia

The Conversation, Singapore makes its own Arctic moves

Caribbean Journal, New Panama-Brazil flights

Curacao Chronicle, Copa to start Panama-Barbados flights

Sports / Deportes

La Prensa, ¿Juego de Grandes Ligas en Panamá?

ESPN, Tauro bounces FC Dallas

Economy / Economía

The National, Varela looks for UAE sovereign fund investments here

Newsroom Panama, Trump Tower managers get pink slips from ministry

El Capital Financiero, Empresa china contempla fábrica de ensemblaje en Colón

InsightCrime, Task force points out gaps in Panama money laundering laws

Malaysian Digest, Panama aspires to be regional gateway for Chinese tourists

DW, América Latina: conflictos por el turismo médico

Bloomberg, SEC issues subpoenas in hunt for cryptocurrency fraud

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

UN Environment, Saving the jaguar

Treehugger, Panama’s swimming pygmy sloths take to the sea

Muy Interesante, Descubren que los cítricos tienen un origen asiático

Space.com, The Moon will get its own mobile phone network in 2019

Mongabay, Radar pícks up bats as climate change bellwether

The Washington Post, North Pole surges above freezing in mid-winter

News / Noticias

Reuters, US lawmakers question Trump ties to Panama project

La Estrella, La Corte ordenó suspender acciones sobre Comisión de Credenciales

Current, Retired Indiana doctor arrested in Panama

La Prensa, Continúa la espera para reactivar el caso Odebrecht

La Estrella, Policía Nacional construye iglesia de $495 mil en su sede principal

Telemetro, Protesta por corrida de toro en Chiriquí

El País, El discurso “anti-establishment” de Gustavo Petro

EFE, Uribe says criminal probe is politically motivated

El País, Temer tira la toalla en reforma de pensiones

The Guardian, Nieto’s US trip called off after telephone spat with Trump

La Opinión, USCIS: Estados Unidos ya no es una “nación de inmigrantes”

The New York Times, 2018 US primary elections calendar

The Intercept, DCCC goes after single-payer health care plans

AP, California Democratic Party won’t endorse Dianne Feinstein

The Daily Beast, Missouri GOP says Soros behind governor’s indictment

The Hill, Russia breached voter registration or information sites in seven states

Opinion / Opiniones

Gonzalez, Parkland high school student demands action on gun control

Douglas, The Democratic establishment is attacking progressive candidates

Cabán, Puerto Rico’s forever exodus

Khrushcheva, What Putin wants in Syria

Fischer, The Syrian time bomb

Álvarez, Oxfam and the British charities in the eye of the storm

Radsch, When fighting fake news aids censorship

González Rivero, Hacia un nuevo orden comunicacional del Sur

Video, Matrimonio gay en Panamá: ¿Cuestión de tiempo?

Vega, Panamá está estancado en la lucha contra la corrupción

Blades, Apuntes de la esquina

La Estrella, Democracia fallida

Culture / Cultura

Sagel, Panamá 500 años

Screen: ‘Zama’, ‘Killing Jesus’ to screen at IFF Panama

Remezcla: Panamanian artists helped birth reggaeton, then left behind

