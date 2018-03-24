¿Wappin? La mortalidad

The death toll / La mortalidad
Sam Cooke – Live at Harlem Square Club
https://youtu.be/yBfsUCahFlo
Selena Quintanilla – The Last Concert in Houston
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITootLpeqXk
Marvin Gaye – Live At The London Palladium 1977
https://youtu.be/3DqiiGrsl2c
Kurt Cobain (Nirvana) – MTV Live And Loud 1993
https://youtu.be/i0g8toTz-ek
John Lennon – Live in Madison Square Garden
https://youtu.be/pyisavj9iV4
Peter Tosh – Live at Montreux
https://youtu.be/S7wLnP8X3ZI
~ ~ ~
