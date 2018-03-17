¿Wappin? Midnight at The Crossroads of the World

0
Laura Pausini
Laura Pausini. Wikimedia photo.

Medianoche en Las Cruces del Mundo
Midnight at The Crosroads of the World

Sam & Dave – Don’t Pull Your Love
https://youtu.be/OqpDmOzrLbk

Buddy Guy – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/XzjlkUvfSMs

WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/ptIcert_Ra8

Nneka & Joss Stone – Bablylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE

Romeo Santos – Imitadora
https://youtu.be/mhHqonzsuoA

Laura Pausini – Nadie ha dicho
https://youtu.be/HiIU75I-Al8

Moby – This Wild Darkness
https://youtu.be/81wBu2RzVsI

Juana Molina – Sin Dones
https://youtu.be/jrDIrjts5WU

Lord Cobra – Down the River
https://youtu.be/kzvOQvQnUJw

Exene Cervenka & John Doe – See How We Are
https://youtu.be/3giBqOkBxmQ

Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/oHmzeF1yuGY

Ziggy Marley – Love is My Religion
https://youtu.be/r-eXYJnV3V4

Lana Del Rey – Change
https://youtu.be/sDwrIlg-6YU

Mark Knopfler – True Love Will Never Fade
https://youtu.be/U-CzHIjYOKc

Carlos Vives – Viña del Mar 2018
https://youtu.be/_pgLO77Mopo

 

~ ~ ~
