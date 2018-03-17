¿Wappin? Midnight at The Crossroads of the World

Medianoche en Las Cruces del Mundo
Midnight at The Crosroads of the World
Sam & Dave – Don’t Pull Your Love
https://youtu.be/OqpDmOzrLbk
Buddy Guy – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/XzjlkUvfSMs
WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/ptIcert_Ra8
Nneka & Joss Stone – Bablylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE
Romeo Santos – Imitadora
https://youtu.be/mhHqonzsuoA
Laura Pausini – Nadie ha dicho
https://youtu.be/HiIU75I-Al8
Moby – This Wild Darkness
https://youtu.be/81wBu2RzVsI
Juana Molina – Sin Dones
https://youtu.be/jrDIrjts5WU
Lord Cobra – Down the River
https://youtu.be/kzvOQvQnUJw
Exene Cervenka & John Doe – See How We Are
https://youtu.be/3giBqOkBxmQ
Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/oHmzeF1yuGY
Ziggy Marley – Love is My Religion
https://youtu.be/r-eXYJnV3V4
Lana Del Rey – Change
https://youtu.be/sDwrIlg-6YU
Mark Knopfler – True Love Will Never Fade
https://youtu.be/U-CzHIjYOKc
Carlos Vives – Viña del Mar 2018
https://youtu.be/_pgLO77Mopo
~ ~ ~
