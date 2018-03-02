¿Wappin? What happens if you let weird old hippies pick the tunes

Harry O Hipster or something

That sort of mix from The Crossroads of The World

George Harrison – Here Comes the Sun
https://youtu.be/JNS_SUmCJm4

Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Where Pathways Meet
https://youtu.be/PE5yFBN7RB4

Ellie Goulding – Vincent
https://youtu.be/C3_spbo8eVc

Café Tacvba – Eres
https://youtu.be/98Akpf1ph2o

Imagine Dragons – Next To Me
https://youtu.be/-C_rvt0SwLE

Harry the Hipster – Who Put the Benzedrine in Mrs. Murphy’s Ovaltine
https://youtu.be/l2WJqnK3gAY

Cyndi Lauper – She Bop
https://youtu.be/KFq4E9XTueY

Tito Puente – Five Beat Mambo
https://youtu.be/RPvMEZoZoZU

Santi Debriano Quartet – Awesome Blues, Whatever
https://youtu.be/DKIw34bZO24

Marian McPartland & Steely Dan – Hesitation Blues
https://youtu.be/z-zo0FggV3c

Mongo Santamaria – Afro Blue
https://youtu.be/YbE7jf_Hp5w

Zoé – Azul
https://youtu.be/Grq_h8S_UlE

Annie Lennox – Money Can’t Buy It
https://youtu.be/z7-bj7idSok

Esperanza Spalding – Unconditional Love
https://youtu.be/XiF9fSeu4Q0

Europe – Viña 2018
https://youtu.be/LgwB4mTyK0g

 

