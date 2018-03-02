¿Wappin? What happens if you let weird old hippies pick the tunes

That sort of mix from The Crossroads of The World
George Harrison – Here Comes the Sun
Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Where Pathways Meet
Ellie Goulding – Vincent
Café Tacvba – Eres
Imagine Dragons – Next To Me
Harry the Hipster – Who Put the Benzedrine in Mrs. Murphy’s Ovaltine
Cyndi Lauper – She Bop
Tito Puente – Five Beat Mambo
Santi Debriano Quartet – Awesome Blues, Whatever
Marian McPartland & Steely Dan – Hesitation Blues
Mongo Santamaria – Afro Blue
Zoé – Azul
Annie Lennox – Money Can’t Buy It
Esperanza Spalding – Unconditional Love
Europe – Viña 2018
~ ~ ~
