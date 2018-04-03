Baby steps back from the brink

Independent legislator Ana Matilde Gómez, also an independent presidential candidate and allegedly the Motta family’s way out of Panama’s political conundrum, had long proposed to eliminate the statute of limitations for public corruption crimes. With obvious crooks being cut loose after elaborate delay games tolerated by the courts, public outrage finally got Gómez’s proposal a proper hearing. The legislature was and is divided: elections are less than a year and a half away and even though the Electoral Tribunal has banned the publication of opinion polls and is doing its extralegal utmost to keep new parties and independent candidates who might upset old games off of the ballot, deputies get it about the public sentiment to throw all of them out of office. Not a good time to look pro-corruption. But the lost opportunity to be saved by the calendar could mean not only lost political jobs but also prison time. The law got through committee and then the run-up to Holy Week was a time of endless amendments and objections, many posturing as hardcore anti-corruption but intended to kill the measure by delay until the legislative session runs out. Perhaps most emblematic was one PRD legislator’s objection that the end of the current games would fill the prisons over capacity. People were apparently taken aside and talked to, so on the day after Easter the assembly passed the law with some modifications by a unanimous vote on second reading. It must be passed by the legislature on third reading, signed by the president and perhaps upheld in the face of challenges by the Supreme Court before effectively becoming law.