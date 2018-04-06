Three held for home invasion robbery slaying of retiring police commissioner

Retiring police commissioner slain in

Chiriqui home invasion, three held

by Eric Jackson

National Police Commissioner Samuel Espinoza Lindsay’s days of law enforcement were at an end. At age 55 he was retiring, but before he starting drawing his pension checks he took a vacation with accrued leave time. A resident of Vacamonte in Arraijan, he was staying at a home in Altos de Divala, a neighborhood in Chiriqui’s Bugaba district on the evening of April 3 when maleantes entered the residence to rob him. They shot him five times in the chest and abdomen and shortly thereafter he was pronounced dead at the local policlinica.

This was a next to the top level police commander and Chiriqui’s homicide unit and the DIJ took it as the most urgent of investigations. Over the evening of April 5 and pre-dawn hours of the following morning they raided four places and arrested three adult male suspects. The men are being held on murder and armed robbery charges.

