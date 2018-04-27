¿Wappin? Rainy season music / Música del invierno

Keys
               Alicia Keys, a decade ago. Photo by José Goulão.

At the start of rainy season
Al inicio del invierno

The Beatles – A Day in the Life
https://youtu.be/usNsCeOV4GM

Lady Gaga – The Cure
https://youtu.be/hMvidI2sne8

Los Cafres – Sigo caminando
https://youtu.be/GZnCMGQe6QA

Laurie Anderson & Lou Reed – In Our Sleep
https://youtu.be/F2lOx2TqT60

Shakira & Nicky Jam – Perro Fiel
https://youtu.be/kJSDJR5AKPc

Kafu Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/Ei-jwYO1CBs

Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry
https://youtu.be/2Dq33kK9nDU

Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/lZBaklS79Wc

Joan Baez – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/yjxNZH0qIe0

Jefferson Airplane – When the Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/UCmS53zUVZM

Alicia Keys – Holy War
https://youtu.be/3NwLTltmkoo

Hiromi & Edmar Castañeda – Fire
https://youtu.be/JiBeeM0gg9g

Thelonious Monk – Ask Me Now
https://youtu.be/18IWWDkRdmc

Luci & The Soul Brokers – Dear Baby
https://youtu.be/kbOUG9SFkig

Joss Stone – Stoned at Luna Park (Argentina 2015)
https://youtu.be/10lpglxnM0I

 

