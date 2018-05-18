Construction strike settled

SUNTRACS and CAPAC settle on modest raises phased in over four years

breaking, by Eric Jackson

Against the backdrop of a difficult economy in the construction sector, the United Construction and Similar Workers Syndicate (SUNTRACS) and the Panamanian Chamber of Construction (CAPAC) have, after a month-long strike, settled on a new four-year master contract. There were 42 pay classifications under the old contract and this one will be more or less as complicated. But the general framework of the deal is raises in annual phases, over the length of the contract to add up to:

11 percent for work on mega-projects

14 percent for ordinary private construction

18 percent for public works projects

~ ~ ~

