Today is Endangered Species Day

Be nice to endangered species today!

Do not litter their habitat — throwing plastic stuff in a storm drain is a standard way to make the lives of endangered marine species miserable to impossible.

Do not destroy their habitat — “cleaning” the land for no good purpose, and especially by setting it on fire or spraying toxic chemicals on it, is downright mean.

Be mean to politicians who disregard the environment, whatever justification they may proffer — environmental destruction equals fewer votes is the equation they must learn.

~ ~ ~

