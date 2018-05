Panagringos have two Mothers Days

Panamanian Mothers Day is on the Catholic Day of the Immaculate Conception, December 8. It’s a big day here. But the United States celebrates Mothers Day on the second Sunday in May. The geographical scattering of so many American families may make it appear to be not as big an event as Panama’s version is on the isthmus, but the telecom companies do an especial big business on US Mothers Day. And we dual citizens tend to celebrate twice.

~ ~ ~

